Griffith hires Robert Robinson as new football coach

The Griffith football program will be under new leadership heading into the 2020 season.
In a press release Tuesday, the Panthers' athletic director, Neil Dimos, announced that Robert Robinson will replace interim coach Adam Musielak as Griffith's football coach.
Last year, Robinson served as Wheeler's offensive coordinator and special teams coordinator. He will begin teaching at Griffith in February and plans to start team activities as soon as he arrives.
"I loved working with the Wheeler kids, but you like being the guy that gets to make the decisions, and you like being the guy that has the pressure on him," Robinson said. "I feel like that's where I thrive. I enjoy that pressure. I enjoy those expectations."
Robinson brings in several years of head coaching experience. He guided Hammond from 2007-09 and posted a 22-11 record with the Wildcats. The veteran coach also led Gavit from 2011-18 and had a 29-51 record with the Gladiators.
After working on the Region prep football scene for roughly 20 years, Robinson said applying to become the Panthers' new coach was an opportunity he couldn't pass up because of the program's rich history.
Griffith has won 15 sectional championships, and the most recent one was in 2008. The Panthers also won the Class 4A state title in 1997.
"You can't talk about football in this area without talking about Griffith," Robinson said. "They have a very proud tradition, and I'm honored to have been chosen to be the next coach. ... I coached against this team last year at Wheeler, and seeing them up close, you know there's a lot of talent."
Junior quarterback Carson Crowe is Griffith's most notable returning player. He totaled 1,011 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions during the team's 3-7 campaign last year.
"I know he's the leader of the team. That's the first guy I have to talk to," Robinson said. "But I'm excited. It's super fun, and I'm glad to be back in the hot seat."