Griffith hires Robert Robinson as new football coach

The Griffith football program will be under new leadership heading into the 2020 season.

In a press release Tuesday, the Panthers' athletic director, Neil Dimos, announced that Robert Robinson will replace interim coach Adam Musielak as Griffith's football coach.

Last year, Robinson served as Wheeler's offensive coordinator and special teams coordinator. He will begin teaching at Griffith in February and plans to start team activities as soon as he arrives.

"I loved working with the Wheeler kids, but you like being the guy that gets to make the decisions, and you like being the guy that has the pressure on him," Robinson said. "I feel like that's where I thrive. I enjoy that pressure. I enjoy those expectations."

Robinson brings in several years of head coaching experience. He guided Hammond from 2007-09 and posted a 22-11 record with the Wildcats. The veteran coach also led Gavit from 2011-18 and had a 29-51 record with the Gladiators.

After working on the Region prep football scene for roughly 20 years, Robinson said applying to become the Panthers' new coach was an opportunity he couldn't pass up because of the program's rich history.