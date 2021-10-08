Griffith, Merrillville, Michigan City and Hobart get key wins

Whiting's upset bid fell just short in its Greater South Shore Conference 28-25 loss to Griffith on Friday night.
The Panthers (4-4, 1-3 Greater South Shore Conference) had to overcome nearly 400 yards of total offense from Oilers sophomore QB Nick Davenport, who passed for 292 and ran for 87 and accounted for four touchdowns.
Whiting (2-6, 0-4) featured a run-heavy, ball-control offense in the first quarter and tried to limit Griffith's big-play ability and scored the only TD in the first quarter with ironically a 16-yard TD pass from Davenport to Luke Zorich.
Griffith senior running back Kyle Atkinson then scored touchdowns on consecutive possessions in the second quarter on a 28-yard run and a 56-yard TD pass from senior QB Colin Phelps, who ran for 90 yards and passed for 107.
Davenport capped the first-half scoring with a 7-yard run.
Griffith then scored 14 unanswered with rushing touchdowns from Phelps and Atkinson, who ran for 112 and recorded 63 receiving yards with three more scores, putting him at 17 for the season.
The Oilers scored two late touchdowns within the last four minutes of the game, including Davenport's fourth TD on a 10-yard run with 1:01 left, but the Oilers couldn't snag the onside kick.
Whiting's Jeremiah Allard finished with 97 all-purpose yards while Jason Noojin had arguably the catch of the year after he reeled one in on his back after the ball deflected off Griffith DB Brad Rose for a 31-yard reception on a fourth down, no less.
Hobart 41, Highland 18
It took Hobart junior running back Trey Gibson nearly two quarters to get going but once he did there wasn’t much Highland could do to stop him.
Gibson took 23 carries for 213 yards and four touchdowns in leading the Brickies (5-3, 3-1) to a 41-18 road win against the Trojans (3-5, 1-3). Three of those scores and 136 of those yards came on six second-half touches after two early fumbles.
Hobart went 80 yards on just five plays on its final offensive possession of the first half to take a 14-12 lead into the break. Gibson capped that drive with an 8-yard touchdown rush he helped set up earlier in the drive with a 53-yard reception to get into Highland territory before helping break the game open in the second half.
Hobart freshman quarterback Noah Ehrlich completed 13-of-17 passes for 210 yards to help complement Gibson. Senior quarterback Nicholas Steele led Highland with 63 yards on 18 carries and another 136 yards through the air but also tossed three interceptions.
Hobart coach Craig Osika told his team afterwards that the way it played in the first half wasn’t going to keep the Brickies going come the playoffs. He said it was back-to-back weeks that Hobart came out slow but that the second halves give him reason to be optimistic.
“You come out in the second half and all of a sudden we get going,” he said. “When we do what we’re supposed to do we’re okay. We’re a pretty good team.”
Merrillville 34, Lake Central 7
Lavarion Logan practically spoiled Lake Central’s senior night himself
The explosive running back rushed for four scores as Merrillville jumped out to a 27-0 lead by halftime, finishing with 231 yards on 18 carries.
Logan capped a steady scoring drive to open the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run.
Pirates nickelback Phillip Roche scooped up an errant Lake Central pitch and returned it 65 yards for a touchdown with 3:34 left in the first quarter.
“The turnovers we forced, this week and last week, were a result of d-linemen creating chaos in the backfield,” Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said. “Whether it’s a run play or pressure on the quarterback in the pass play. It always starts up front.”
Lake Central couldn’t find an answer for Logan, and he solidified the win for Merrillville with 24- and 44-yard touchdowns later on in the night.
The Times No. 1 Pirates move to 8-0 on the season and 6-0 in the Duneland Athletic Conference, with a chance to finish the regular-season slate undefeated against Chesterton next week.
Lake Central (3-5, 1-5) has now lost five-straight games after starting the year 3-0.
Sophomore Xavier Williams was the bright spot for Lake Central, scoring on a6-yard run on a fourth-and-1 play early in the fourth quarter. He finished with 96 yards on 25 carries.
Michigan City 39, LaPorte 0
Trey Simmons had a pair of long touchdowns and Michigan City added four more scores as the Wolves spoiled LaPorte’s homecoming.
Tyler Bush threw for three touchdowns, including long passes of 42 and 70 yards to Simmons that helped Michigan City snap a two-game losing streak to the Slicers.
Michigan City’s last win over the Slicers came at Kiwanis Field on Oct. 11, 2019 when the Wolves edged out a 7-3 victory. LaPorte ended its rivals season with a 14-10 win two weeks later in the sectional opener and the Slicers won 14-13 in overtime last season.
Raci'on Anderson started the scoring with a 1-yard rushing touchdown early in the first quarter and he added another short touchdown on the final play of the quarter to give the Wolves a 19-0 lead. Anderson’s two touchdowns were sandwiched around Simmons’ 42-yard catch and run.
Giovani Laurent added a 25-yard receiving touchdown to give the Wolves a 26-0 halftime lead. Jaden Hart scored on a 21-yard run in the third quarter before Simmons’ 70 yard touchdown capped off the scoring.
Highlights compiled by Gavin Good, Paul Oren, Paul Honeycutt and Sam Beishuizen. Have a highlight or story idea? Email us at MUNSports@lee.net.
