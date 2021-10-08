Griffith, Merrillville, Michigan City and Hobart get key wins

Whiting's upset bid fell just short in its Greater South Shore Conference 28-25 loss to Griffith on Friday night.

The Panthers (4-4, 1-3 Greater South Shore Conference) had to overcome nearly 400 yards of total offense from Oilers sophomore QB Nick Davenport, who passed for 292 and ran for 87 and accounted for four touchdowns.

Whiting (2-6, 0-4) featured a run-heavy, ball-control offense in the first quarter and tried to limit Griffith's big-play ability and scored the only TD in the first quarter with ironically a 16-yard TD pass from Davenport to Luke Zorich.

Griffith senior running back Kyle Atkinson then scored touchdowns on consecutive possessions in the second quarter on a 28-yard run and a 56-yard TD pass from senior QB Colin Phelps, who ran for 90 yards and passed for 107.

Davenport capped the first-half scoring with a 7-yard run.

Griffith then scored 14 unanswered with rushing touchdowns from Phelps and Atkinson, who ran for 112 and recorded 63 receiving yards with three more scores, putting him at 17 for the season.

The Oilers scored two late touchdowns within the last four minutes of the game, including Davenport's fourth TD on a 10-yard run with 1:01 left, but the Oilers couldn't snag the onside kick.