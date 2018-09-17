Griffith will take part in the IHSAA's first unified flag football state tournament starting Sept. 29.
The Panthers face LaVille in Griffith with the winner advancing to the regional championship on Oct. 6. The state semifinals and championship game take place Oct. 13 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, the Indianapolis Colts' training facility.
The tournament represents a joint venture between the IHSAA and Special Olympics Indiana through the unified sports initiative. The IHSAA said in a news release that unified sports “enables persons with and without intellectual disabilities to participate on the same team.”
Griffith is the only Region school fielding a team and joins 24 other squads from around the state. Unified flag football rules differ from those of tackle football, as teams composed of five players each face off on a 25-yard by 40-yard field. Three athletes and two unified partners make up each side, and games consist of two 20-minute halves. Possessions start on the offensive team's 5-yard line, after which the offense has four plays to cross midfield and four more to score a touchdown. There are no field goals.
Game time for Griffith's sectional matchup has yet to be announced.