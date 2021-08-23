Griffith's Cameron Thompson making an impact after two years away

HIGHLAND — If you're a Griffith fan and you're at a sporting event and stumble into Cameron Thompson, you might see him with a book in his hand or maybe some homework.

That's how much more seriously the Panthers running back takes his academics now.

Thompson played football during his freshman year and didn't come back until this year, his senior season.

When asked why, he provided a definitive answer.

"It was because of my grades," Thompson admitted.

Thompson said enough is enough and made a conscious decision to improve his grades a couple years ago.

"It was really towards the end of my sophomore year that I really had to buckle down and then my mama let me play football again," Thompson said.

"And we're gonna thank her for that!" he said.

The defining moment for Thompson's academic comeback happened at one of his sporting events.

"I remember this vividly. I was struggling in Spanish and I remember doing my Spanish homework around 30 minutes before one of our wrestling meets," Thompson said.