Griffith's Cameron Thompson making an impact after two years away

HIGHLAND — If you're a Griffith fan and you're at a sporting event and stumble into Cameron Thompson, you might see him with a book in his hand or maybe some homework.
That's how much more seriously the Panthers running back takes his academics now.
Thompson played football during his freshman year and didn't come back until this year, his senior season.
When asked why, he provided a definitive answer.
"It was because of my grades," Thompson admitted.
Thompson said enough is enough and made a conscious decision to improve his grades a couple years ago.
"It was really towards the end of my sophomore year that I really had to buckle down and then my mama let me play football again," Thompson said.
"And we're gonna thank her for that!" he said.
The defining moment for Thompson's academic comeback happened at one of his sporting events.
"I remember this vividly. I was struggling in Spanish and I remember doing my Spanish homework around 30 minutes before one of our wrestling meets," Thompson said.
With that dedication and hard work, he got back on track and was then persuaded by Griffith coach Robert Robinson to come back out for football this fall.
"I had been trying for a couple years to get him to come back," said Robinson after Griffith's 38-21 season-opening nonconference win over Highland on Friday night.
After Friday's performance, Robinson is sure glad he came back, as Thompson rushed for 66 yards on just seven carries with two touchdowns.
Thompson, who also runs track, recorded the bulk of his yardage on a show-stealing 46-yard TD run off a counter in which he displayed that blazing speed by outrunning Highland's defense to put Griffith up 17-0 midway through the second quarter.
Thompson actually would've doubled his yardage total exactly if Griffith wouldn't have had his 66-yard score called back due to a penalty towards the end of the game.
"Running track has helped with my conditioning and my speed," said Thompson.
Robinson admitted before the season started that he was going to frequently give the ball to senior running back and all-purpose threat Kyle Atkinson, so defenses will most likely key on him, but Robinson said that Thompson has proved himself to be a reliable weapon alongside Atkinson and the returning Connor Cervantes, who missed Friday's game because of an ankle injury.
"(Atkinson) is a thoroughbred and everyone knows who he is, but we have a bunch of selfless guys who like to block for him and each other," Robinson said. "We've had a lot of kids rally around each other with Connor's injury and Cameron showed everyone that he's gonna be special in the backfield this year."
“It’s what you expect from a guy like him. We see him do pretty phenomenal stuff.”
The senior running back ran for a school-record 336 yards in his lone start last season and on Friday night, he was part of some more history.
“We’ve got one heck of a coach, and we got one heck of a line. Everyone did their jobs tonight, and it was like running through a hallway.”
"That’s been a day one kind of thing. He’s got that athleticism. He’s got that ability. He’s a dude.”
