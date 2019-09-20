CHESTERTON — When Times No. 1 Valparaiso lines up on offense, defenders see a line that looks like more like an FBS one than a prep unit.
The Vikings pummel opponents with an offensive front that throws 1,450 pounds around each play. More often than not in Friday's 40-6 win over No. 4 Chesterton, Valparaiso tailbacks Tommy Burbee and Hayden Vinyard didn't get touched until they got past the line of scrimmage.
“We were together as a unit, and I felt like we could really handle things up front,” junior right tackle John Hofer said. “My mindset is to make (Burbee) a hole, because he can do anything on the field. He makes magic happen.”
On average, the Vikings' starting linemen stand 6-foot-2 1/2 and 290 pounds. Tackles Ben Scott and Hofer — both 6-foot-6 and 300-plus pounds — have drawn interest from FBS schools.
Despite Valparaiso's strength at the tackle spots, however, most of its chunk plays came up the middle. Center Matthew Olson and guards Tommy Stalmah and Krayton Schenck opened massive holes. Burbee made the most of them with 216 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries.
“Obviously, Tommy has a unique set of skills himself, being able to spin and get himself out of a mess created by us not getting to the point of attack,” Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said.
You have free articles remaining.
Valparaiso (5-0, 3-0 Duneland Athletic Conference) scored first through a safety on a snap over the punter's head, and Burbee struck shortly after for a 25-yard touchdown. Burbee added 8- and 1-yard scores in the first half, and the Vikings kept Chesterton quarterback Chris Mullen under pressure en route to a 23-0 lead at the break.
Chesterton (3-2, 1-2) got on the board thanks to Mullen, who connected with Gunner Burkhart for a 38-yard gain before floating a pass to Bryce Pickering from 17 yards out to make it 23-6.
Valparaiso tacked on two touchdowns and a 30-yard field goal from Elias Sewell to claim the Campbell-Meridian Cup, the rivalry's newly christened trophy. The Vikings neutralized Chesterton's passing game with strong front-7 play – Dylan Dingman had three sacks, Noah Beller added two more and Cooper Jones chipped in one of his own.
“That's by far the best group that we've seen up front defensively,” Chesterton coach Mark Peterson said. “I thought Chris made good decisions, I thought we ran good routes, we had people open. Unfortunately, we just weren't able to get the ball to them in some of those settings.”