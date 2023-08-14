Go ahead and throw out what happened across the Greater South Shore Conference in 2022.

The landscape has changed.

Gone is mighty Hanover Central which spent the last two seasons bullying its conference mates before leaving for the Northwest Crossroads Conference. Calumet emerged as Hanover’s biggest threat in 2022 but lost coach Cody French to Michigan City and just enough graduates and transfers that it won’t be the same team warrior fans grew to root for just 12 months ago.

Five new coaches have joined the league. So, too, has West Side. The Cougars were the class of the Great Lakes Athletic Conference last year. Can that transition over to the GSSC?

Time will tell. But in the weeks leading up to week one multiple coaches said the north and south divisions are wide open and there for the taking.

Bishop Noll Warriors

Coach: Tyler Milby (0-0, first season)

Last season: 0-9, 0-4 GSSC North

Top returning players: WR Angel Alvarez, S Kyle Cipowski, WR/S Gavin Knight, OL/DL Caleb Lacefield

Bishop Noll football needs a reboot. Tyler Milby hopes to flip that switch.

Noll hired Milby into his first head coaching gig to replace Wayne Bishop who went just 3-36 in five seasons. Milby, a defensive coordinator at Calumet the last two years, is tasked with revitalizing a program that hasn’t posted a winning record since 2006 and has five winless seasons since then, including last year.

Player buy-in will be the biggest need in year one, Milby said. Change has already started. Having a returning all-conference two-way lineman in senior Caleb Lacefield and captains Kyle Cipowski, a senior safety, and junior receiver and safety Gavin Knight will be critical in that transition. Senior receiver Angel Alvarez, one of the basketball team’s stars, will be a big play threat on the outside.

Boone Grove Wolves

Coach: Dan Kukulski (35-29, seventh season)

Last season: 3-7, 3-1 GSSC North

Top returning players: LB Khaled Alzeer, WR Samir Del Rio, OL/DL Nick Ratkovich, QB Mark Rowland

Boone Grove football — finally — has its own home.

The Wolves open their gates to a home crowd for the first time in program history week three against West Side. “Home games” were previously played at Valparaiso.

“See back there? See the lights?” coach Dan Kukulski asked, pointing at the new facility. “That’s our whole season right there. We’ve been waiting since I got here in 2006 and started the Pop Warner league. We started the high school team in 2009 and have been waiting and waiting and waiting. I’m tired of waiting.”

Boone Grove should put an entertaining product on the field. Third-year starting quarterback Mark Rowland, a junior, is back and spoiled with receiving talent headlined by senior Josh Ogelsby and junior Samir Del Rio.

The Wolves lost three games by less than a touchdown last season. A more veteran group knows what it takes to win those games.

Calumet Warriors

Coach: Charles Salary (0-0, first season)

Last season: 9-2, 3-1 GSSC South

Top returning players: WR/DB Amarion Chandler-Terrell, RB Jaylin Harris, LB Alex Ponce

Rick Good coached Calumet to a 23-14 record over four seasons and left for Lake Central.

Cody French kept things going as his replacement. French’s Warriors went 15-6 before he left for Michigan City.

Now it’s Charles Salary’s turn.

Salary enters his first head coaching season after spending the previous three years as a Michigan City assistant. The former LaPorte standout-turned NAIA All-American at Marian has his work cut out for him needing to replace a starting quarterback in the graduated Andrew Marcum and one of the state’s most accomplished receivers in TJ Caldwell who transferred to Hobart.

Ponce is one of the area’s surest defensive players from the linebacker spot having posted 131 tackles last season. Chandler-Terrell will impact from the outside as both a receiver and defensive back. Harris, a newcomer, has Salary excited about the Warrior run game.

Griffith Panthers

Coach: Phil Mason (0-0, first season)

Last season: 5-6, 2-2 GSSC South

Top returning players: RB/LB AJ Farr, DL Kris Smith

Phil Mason knows what it takes to win postseason football games.

The first-year Griffith head coach won three regional titles in seven seasons at Michigan City. That came after an eight-year stint at Andrean saw a 2013 state title, a state runner-up in 2014, a regional championship in 2014 and three other sectional crowns. He can win, given the resources.

Griffith, meanwhile, hasn’t won a sectional since the fourth of four in a row in 2008. Mason, who replaced Robert Robinson, looks to change that.

Lake Station Eagles

Coach: Glenn Gulley (4-7, second season)

Last season: 4-7, 2-2 GSSC North

Top returning players: WR/LB/K/P Fabio Gama, QB Jimmy Hastings, QB/RB/DB David Parker, RB/LB Adriane Yzaguirre

Despite jumping into the head coaching role at Lake Station just weeks before the 2022 season began Glenn Gulley managed to coach the Eagles to their best season in six years. A highlight came when the program won its first sectional game since 2016 and just its fourth since the turn of the century.

Building on that will be a challenge.

Lake Station lost more than a dozen impact players to graduation. That included do-it-all quarterback Peyton McIntosh who threw for 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns while also running for 1,116 yards and 10 scores. Senior Jimmy Hastings and sophomore David Parker are in the running to replace him.

Junior Fabio Gama is the team’s returning leading tackler, having collected 26 last year. Expect to see him in multiple spots along with junior Adriane Yzaguirre who is expected to shoulder a heavier burden both offensively and defensively.

River Forest Ingots

Coach: Mark Hidalgo (0-0, first season)

Last season: 6-4, 4-0 GSSC North

Top returning players: WR/DB Kaleb Short, QB Ayden Silver, WR/CB Jeremiah Stansil

The defending GSSC North champions ask Mark Hidalgo to replace Demitro Blanco as head coach. Blanco left for an assistant position at Griffith. Hidalgo spent the last five seasons as an Ingot assistant coach and is also the school’s wrestling coach.

Dual-threat quarterback Ayden Silver is back to lead an offense that averaged nearly 45 points per game against division rivals last season.

Keeping two-way playmakers like senior Kaleb Short and junior Jeremiah Stansil healthy will be critical. Numbers for an already small River Forest program are down. Hidalgo is looking to create a youth program to combat that in the future.

“We just want to see the kids understand how to play the game of football,” Hidalgo said. “That’s success to me. As long as we can help turn them into good men, that’s our jobs as coaches. If you do all the little things right success will come.”

South Central Satellites

Coach: Buzz Schoff (22-40, seventh season)

Last season: 3-8, 1-3 GSSC North

Top returning players: QB Zack Hanchar, OL Cole Nealon, WR/DB Clayton Stauch

South Central’s youth and inexperience that limited its potential in 2022 becomes an asset now with plenty of battle-tested returnees from a team that managed a sectional win against Bowman.

Senior quarterback Zack Hanchar is back to lead the offense for a third season. He’ll have plenty of familiar weapons to get the ball to, including junior wideout Clayten Stauch who will be a threat both through the air and in the run game.

West Side Cougars

Coach: Alger Boswell III (7-3, second season)

Last season: 7-3

Top returning players: DE Devin Hassan, QB Guiseppe Moore, RB Omarion Youghbor

The reigning Great Lakes Athletic Conference West Side Cougars begin a new era in the GSSC where they’ll look to build on the success of a 7-3 opening campaign under now second-year head coach Alger Boswell III. West Side replaces now-Northwest Crossroads Conference member Hanover Central in the south division.

Consecutive winning seasons and multiple equipment upgrades have injected the program with positive momentum ahead of its conference move but Boswell and his staff need to replace five graduated seniors who’ve moved on to play college ball.

That list includes DuPage freshman Camjay Griffin-Terrell who last year set program records for rushing yards and touchdowns as well as Minnesota offensive lineman De’Eric Mister, an All-State selection responsible for opening many of the holes Griffin-Terrell ran through.

Look for junior quarterback Guiseppe Moore to mature as a passer and run threat at quarterback. Senior running back Omarion Youghbor should see a heavier workload at running back with more snaps available. He took 58 carries for 459 yards and nine scores as a complimentary piece to Griffin-Terrell last season.

Wheeler Bearcats

Coach: Nick Testa (0-0, first season)

Last season: 3-7, 0-4 GSSC South

Top returning players: WR/CB Bryce Compton, HB/TE/DE/LB Xavier Harlovich, QB Caleb Klimczak, OL/DL Mitch Krolikowski

New head coach Nick Testa is excited about the future of Wheeler football.

The former Clark head coach (2017-19) who spent the last two seasons coaching receivers at Lake Central is appreciative of the support from school administration and the community that’s rallied behind winning Bearcat teams before.

Testa’s roster is littered with juniors and sophomores who will have plenty of opportunity to win playing time. Wheeler will need to replace leading rusher Caden Brann (1,174 yards and 15 touchdowns) and tackler Troy Ribar (110 tackles) who both graduated last spring.

Wheeler will look for ways to get the ball into junior Bryce Compton’s hands. He’s one of the area’s best athletes and a versatile playmaker on the perimeter as both a receiver and corner. Senior Xavier Harlovich will set the tone on defense as a linebacker and defensive end. He brings an attitude and intensity Testa said his team needs.

“We play in a very competitive conference with some very good coaches,” Testa said. “There’s talent in the school. I just have to put it all together.”

Whiting Oilers

Coach: Jason Jendreas (4-5, second season)

Last season: 4-5, 1-3 GSSC South

Top returning players: QB/DB Nick Davenport, OL/DL Servando Garza, WR/CB Jason Noojin, WR Kamron Patterson

Time has been good to Whiting football.

Second-year head coach Jason Jendreas admits putting together schemes and gameplans ahead of his first season were rushed. He and his staff kept things simple. What the players knew, the players did.

This season should be different.

“We’re heads and tails above where we were at this point last year,” Jendreas said. “Having a full summer to implement what we want rather than try to figure things out as the season starts is going to make all the difference for us.”

Senior quarterback Nick Davenport is back with an offense that will be more tailored to his strengths. Senior Jason Noojin and junior Kamron Patterson figure to be his top targets. Junior Servando Garza will anchor both the offensive and defensive line. They headline a group ready to take a step forward.

