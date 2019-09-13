{{featured_button_text}}
Jonathan Miano, The Times

VALPARAISO — The Region's game of the season so far hasn't disappointed through two quarters. Times No. 1 Valparaiso leads No. 3 Michigan City 28-21 in a surprising shootout.

Valpo's Antonio Osorio opened the scoring, bursting around the left end for a 14-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter. But City's Jonathon Flemings answered on the next play from scrimmage, as he ran up the middle and wound up the right sideline for a 68-yard touchdown.

The scoring didn't stop there, though. CJ Opperman drove the Vikings downfield and snuck in from 1 yard out, then the Wolves' Giovani Laurent found Michael Bradford for a 19-yard score to tie it at 14.

Michigan City took a 21-14 lead when Giovani Laurent hit Eaton Laurent for a 14-yard touchdown, but Valparaiso struck back through Osorio again before Opperman connected with Tommy Burbee from 5 yards out to retake the lead.

