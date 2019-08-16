ST. JOHN — The biggest question coming into the 2019 football season for Andrean was who will start at quarterback.
For the first time in two years, the 59ers are without Zack Merrill as their starter. Their former leader is beginning his career as a preferred walk-on at Indiana.
Merrill was named the Times 2018 Football Player of the Year after leading Andrean to a Northwest Crossroads Conference title and 10-2 record. He threw for 2,395 yards and 30 passing touchdowns and also rushed for 329 rushing yards and another eight scores, but on Friday night the 59ers turned to senior Noah Hamilton to guide their offense in a road scrimmage against Lake Central.
Hamilton spent the first three seasons of his career with the Indians, then transferred to Andrean in order to finish out his prep career under 59ers coach Chris Skinner.
“I’m excited,” Hamilton said. “There’s a lot of good guys here, and I feel like we can really make something out of this season. We just gotta keep working and fix the small things.”
Entering his fourth year at the helm, Skinner didn’t want to put too much pressure on Hamilton and kept his play calling balanced. He opted to run on the first play of the game, but a few plays later Hamilton completed a couple passes and midway through the scrimmage he tossed the first of three touchdowns.
With the ball on the 10-yard line, Hamilton dropped back and threw a quick pass to running back Ryan Walsh. The 5-foot-11 senior caught the ball just a couple steps past the line of scrimmage and lowered his shoulder to power his way to the right pylon. After Walsh crossed into the end zone, Hamilton jumped in the air and pumped his fist.
Although the touchdown won’t count officially, Skinner said he was pleased to see his new quarterback have some success in his debut. There were several miscues with snap but overall he thinks that Hamilton and the rest of the offense are moving in the right direction.
“We had a long competition all summer where we basically split reps between him and junior Evan Gilligan,” Skinner said. “He started to improve on some small things later in the summer, and that ultimately put him ahead.”
While Skinner is excited to see how Hamilton develops throughout the season, no one on Andrean’s team may be more eager than Nicky Flesher. The standout junior has already had a remarkable career at Andean, wining a state championship with the boys basketball team in the spring, and reeled in 79 passes for 952 yards and 12 touchdowns last year.
He also returned a kickoff 95 yards for a score against Lowell in Week Eight, and has proven to be one of the 59ers’ most explosive athletes. On Friday, he reeled in a few passes from Hamilton and looks forward to showing the rest of the Region that Andrean is still one of its top teams.
“Yeah, we did lose Zack, and he was a great player, and he helped us out a lot last year,” Flesher said. “But we still have a lot of weapons this year, and I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people.”
Andrean will officially open its season next Friday against Merrillville on the road in the “Battle of Broadway.” The Pirates are loaded with defensive talent, including defensive tackle Kenneth Grant. The sophomore stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 325 pounds and started every game last season as a freshman. Skinner thinks facing such a formidable opponent early on will be a great test for Hamilton and the rest of his team.
“(Friday) was an opportunity to evaluate out players and see what we can do,” Skinner said. “But next week, everything counts.”