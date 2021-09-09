Hammond Central earns program's first win with shutout

Andrean ran the table after a season-opening loss at Merrillville last year, which led Skinner to ensure his team would face adversity in preparation for postseason intensity. He reached out to numerous schools in Illinois in the summer, and because of lingering uncertainty around competition with the pandemic, ended up reaching out to schools in Michigan as well.

Michigan’s playoff seedings take enrollment into account, so some schools expressed that they wanted to play Andrean, but didn’t want to risk it because of the school’s lower enrollment.

Then Skinner called up Todd Kolster at powerhouse Catholic Central in Grand Rapids.

“We certainly knew of the proud tradition at both schools,” Skinner said. “I think that once we both were open and reached out, it was kind of a done deal. We both have a lot of respect for each other’s programs that we wanted to make it happen.”

The 59ers will wrap up the nonconference slate at EC Central (1-2) at 7 p.m. Friday. From there, they’ll look to run the table in the Northwest Crossroads Conference and make a deep push into the playoff field.