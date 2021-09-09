Hammond Central earns program's first win with shutout

Hammond Central got its first-ever win as a program last week with a 33-0 blanking of South Bend Clay.
Head coach Adam Hudak said that the key was avoiding the costly turnovers that had plagued the Wolves in the first two weeks. Junior running back Kenneth Grant dominated the day, chugging along for 114 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Led by outside lineabcker Danny Reaves, who also plays tight end, the Wolves' defense never let Clay gain any offensive momentum. Reaves had 6.5 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack, as well as a 17-yard catch on offense.
“(The shutout) is the best part,” Hudak said. “This week we went to platooning kids, so we only have one kid going both ways right now. We wanted to get back to the basics, learn your position and see what we can do. It was a good showing offensively and defensively.”
Senior quarterback Anthony Huber completed 11 of 21 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown, while adding 54 yards on seven rushes. After having a 106-yard interception return for a touchdown called back in the second quarter, Jeremiah Ruth blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Andrean's day up north
By the time Scott Ballentine, Drayk Bowen and the Andrean offense found its footing last weekend at Catholic Central in Grand Rapids, Michigan, it was too late.
Andrean had stumbled out of the gate, and Catholic Central — which has won four state titles in the last five years with a 64-4 record in that time — had burst out to a nearly unassailable 21-0 lead. The 59ers scored two touchdowns to narrow the gap before halftime, but were held scoreless in the second half to lose, 34-14, and drop to 2-1 on the season.
“We’ve played three really good programs,” Andrean head coach Chris Skinner said. “I think the opportunity to play programs of this caliber really helps us identify our strengths and weaknesses."
Ballentine finished 25 for 42 with 243 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, frequently connecting with senior receiver Alonzo Paul, who racked up 75 yards on nine catches. Bowen, a five-star, two-sport recruit, added two catches and a touchdown.
Even though Skinner and the 59ers are licking their wounds, the road trip unfolded as part of a larger plan for this fall.
“The reason we play these games is because we like to play in big games against big opponents,” Skinner said. “I know there might be some people who maybe have differing opinions with us being a smaller school, but we want to place our players in a position where they’re going up against the best competition. Sometimes we say in our program, ‘Iron sharpens iron.’”
Andrean ran the table after a season-opening loss at Merrillville last year, which led Skinner to ensure his team would face adversity in preparation for postseason intensity. He reached out to numerous schools in Illinois in the summer, and because of lingering uncertainty around competition with the pandemic, ended up reaching out to schools in Michigan as well.
Michigan’s playoff seedings take enrollment into account, so some schools expressed that they wanted to play Andrean, but didn’t want to risk it because of the school’s lower enrollment.
Then Skinner called up Todd Kolster at powerhouse Catholic Central in Grand Rapids.
“We certainly knew of the proud tradition at both schools,” Skinner said. “I think that once we both were open and reached out, it was kind of a done deal. We both have a lot of respect for each other’s programs that we wanted to make it happen.”
The 59ers will wrap up the nonconference slate at EC Central (1-2) at 7 p.m. Friday. From there, they’ll look to run the table in the Northwest Crossroads Conference and make a deep push into the playoff field.
“As a staff, we were very reflective over the weekend of what we need to do better as a team,” Skinner said, “what things we need to work on and what we need to do and coach better as a staff to get us to a point where we’re competing for a conference championship and then into the playoffs.”
Brickies back on track
Hobart got on the right track after difficult early-season losses to Chesterton and Merrillville, clobbering Griffith 49-13 last Friday.
Head coach Craig Osika had faith his team could execute better in the third game of the year after seeing plenty of promise in the summer and early weeks.
“To kind of see it come full circle is always pleasing, I think for them, especially to give them some confidence to be successful,” Osika said. “Against Chesterton late in the game we put together a couple nice drives. Merrillville, we did some nice things. But to put it all together and get those guys confidence and see them having fun, going out there and feeling good about themselves is what we really needed at this point in the season.”
Hobart built up a commanding 35-7 halftime lead, and added two more scores after the break.
Junior running back Trey Gibson, a Wheeler transfer, led the way with four rushing touchdowns and 159 yards on 13 carries, and caught two passes for 46 yards and a touchdown.
“Our defense really got in a groove and held Griffith in check,” Osika said. “Our offense then got moving with Trey Gibson having five touchdowns on 13 touches. That was pretty impressive. Noah Ehrlich came out and threw the ball extremely accurately this game, and pleased with our offensive line up front. We have some nice things going.”
Mustangs earn early-season win
Munster (1-2) snapped a nine-game losing streak dating back nearly a year, earning a 44-8 win over EC Central. The Mustangs will look to make it back-to-back wins against Morton (0-3) this Friday.
“We struggled last year, but we had a lot of kids returning from last year, so we’re playing kids that played a lot of minutes,” Munster head coach Jason Grunewald said.
“We’re very proud of them, but we’re also moving onto next week,” he added. “Wins only last about 24 hours, then you move on.”
Running back Tommy Choros led the Mustangs with three touchdown runs on just five carries, racking up 82 yards. AJ Prieboy, Blake Siurek and Lazaros Crenshaw each added scores for Munster.
Grunewald was proud of his team’s breakout performance, and especially after a painful 2020 season, the victory was made sweeter by the smooth execution on both sides of the ball.
“We’ve been going through a heck of a transition,” he said. “I was just happy for them that they came out and executed and won big and took control of the game. I think that was very important for their confidence going forward that they came out and did that.”
Football recap: Chesterton's last-minute touchdown, Merrillville's breakout WR highlight DAC wins
The opening night of Duneland Athletic Conference play did not disappoint. Here's a look at the scores, stories, sights and sounds from Friday night.
“That’s the most thrilling game I’ve ever played in."
“He’s a weapon out there in every phase of the game. It’s awesome to have a kid that athletic, and he’s a good kid too.”
Jeremiah Allard plays in every phase of the game. Get to know the Whiting junior.
“They’re building something and playing some younger guys. Us being able to take advantage of opportunities early, that’s what we were hoping to do.”
Senior safety Mateo Cortez forced several turnovers against Portage for a stout Lake Central defense.
Jonny Sorensen scored on a 4-yard keeper where the offensive line pushed the pile across the goal line for the 14-7 lead with 3 minutes, 39 seconds left in the game.
Get live updates from The Times as Week 3 of the season in Indiana and Week 2 in Illinois kicks off under traditional football weather.
No. 5 Chesterton visits No. 4 Michigan City in their DAC opener.
No. 1 Merrillville opens DAC play at No. 6 Crown Point.
Bishop Noll takes on Whiting in nonconference play.