Hammond Central holds off city rival Morton

HAMMOND — Jordan Woods’ 50-yard run in the third quarter gave Hammond Central a 7-point lead before the point after. The Wolves could’ve kicked the extra point. Most teams probably would have.

Hammond Central didn’t. Instead, sophomore holder Greg Dotson rolled to his right and found Woods with a pass into the end zone to make the lead nine points.

“That was a great play call by coach (Adam Hudak). I was exhausted but he knows I could do it,” Woods said. “He said, ‘I just need you for that one play.”

The Wolves would need that point, too, as they held on to top their city rival 27-26 Friday in a Class 5A Sectional 9 semifinal at Zlotnik Field.

“It’s amazing. For a lot of us, this is our first-ever playoff win in high school, counting me,” Woods said.

Morton (1-9) ate up most of the clock in the fourth quarter, eventually scoring on a Fred Brown run with a little over five minutes left. Gary Robinson caught a conversion pass to cut the lead to one.

The Governors got the ball back with about four minutes to go and marched into the red zone before turning it over on downs.

“For some reason, I knew we had to go for two on that fake extra point,” Hudak said. “I turned to my coaches and said, ‘That’s going to win us the game.’”

Hammond Central (8-2) beat Morton 49-20 almost exactly a month ago.

“It’s a rivalry game, playing the same team three weeks apart. I knew it was going to be like this. I wasn’t a fan of the draw. I didn’t want to have to come over here and play this team a second time,” Hudak said. “I knew it was going to be just like this. I was just hoping we were going to be on the winning end.”

The Governors took the ball first and marched down the field, capping an opening drive with a 2-yard Brown touchdown run. The conversion run failed but Morton recovered an onside kick on the next play.

Morton didn’t score after falling on the kickoff. The teams traded punts before Jordan Woods found younger brother Dashawn for a 37-yard touchdown pass, Hammond Central’s first score.

Each team scored again in the second quarter and the Wolves led 13-12 at halftime.

The teams continued to trade blows in the second half.

“(Morton’s) a good team, man. They play a tough schedule,” Hudak said. “We did what we had to do. Survive and advance.”

Brown finished with 141 rushing yards on 14 carries for Morton. Jordan Woods had 165 total yards and three total scores.

“I’m proud of our seniors. They won more games this year then they did their whole high-school career,” Hudak said, fighting back tears. “We’ve come a long way. That’s a turnaround.”