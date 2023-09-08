HAMMOND — If Region teams thought they'd get some relief this season after do-it-all Jordan Woods graduated to play at Eastern Illinois, they were sorely mistaken.

Hammond Central is back — and maybe even better than before — thanks in large part to the play of Jordan Woods' younger brother, Dashawn Woods.

"Every week he's improving," Wolves coach Adam Hudak said. " He's hitting the hole, getting better at following his guards."

The other key to Woods' success according to Hudak? The blocking of what would traditionally be viewed as skill position players. He thinks wingback Davion Terry has been instrumental at opening up holes as a lead blocker and that Hammond Central's wide receivers have gone above and beyond blocking on the outsides.

The Wolves have jumped out to a 3-0 start, and the games haven't been particularly close. Hammond Central followed up a three-touchdown, season-opening win over South Bend Washington with a clobbering of TF South. In Week 3, it was more of the same as the Wolves pitched a shutout, beating Griffith 41-0.

Woods' 594 yards rushing rank third in the state while his nine rushing scores rank fourth. His 226 yards and four touchdowns last week mean he already has more yards on the ground this year than he did all of last year. He also has more than double the number of touchdowns.

As if his ability toting the rock wasn't enough, Woods has added value in other aspects as well. He's hauled in three passes for 13 yards, has 12 kick return yards and 75 punt return yards. On defense, he's recorded seven tackles, a sack and brought an interception back 70 yards.

One skill that's yet to show up on his stat sheet his passing. But it's not for a lack of trying. Woods has attempted two passes, but both have fallen incomplete.

The Wolves take on a 2-1 Highland team on Friday, looking to prove their hot start isn't a fluke.

"They're an NCC team," Hudak said. "You always want to know how you perform against that."

Lake Central hosts Dogs

The Times No. 1 Crown Point look to keep its perfect season alive when it takes on Lake Central on Friday.

The Bulldogs have yet to have an opponent stay within 35 points of them through three games. Crown Point's first-team defense has yet to surrender a point. Lake Central will prove a tough task to keep that trend up as it brings with it Iowa-commit Xavier Williams at running back.

Both teams sit at 1-0 in the Duneland Athletic Conference and the result could have big implications for standings in the conference.

Last season, Crown Point won the programs' matchup by a score of 35-10.

Stat of the week: 418

Last season, West Side running back Camajay Griffin-Terrell lead the area in rushing with just shy of 2,000 yards on the ground.

The Cougars lost Griffin-Terrell to graduation along with Division-I bound offensive tackle De'Eric Mister. It would have been understandable if their running game had taken a step back.

Instead, Omarion Youghbor has stepped right into the hole at running back and produced 418 yards on the ground for West Side. The output puts him second in the area in rushing yards this season.