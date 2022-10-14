Hanover Central blanks Calumet to win Greater South Shore South title

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — It was a little more than just a game that amounted to the Greater South Shore Conference South championship when Hanover Central traveled north to Calumet Friday.

“Everyone’s been doubting us. ‘We’re not that good. We haven’t played anybody good.’ We played a decent team and they have a receiver (Terrell) Caldwell, he’s been putting up good numbers. Everyone’s been saying he was going to torch us,” Wildcats sophomore Caiden Varrett said. “Tonight, we shut them down. I think it was pretty personal.”

For the ninth time in as many games this season, Hanover Central triggered a running clock with a 35-point second-half lead. The Wildcats beat Calumet 42-0 to claim a third straight conference crown in their final season in the GSSC.

“This is what I expected to see. I thought that we were three to four touchdowns better than these guys. I felt we were better everywhere. We were better up front. Our skill guys were better. Our coaching staff is better,” Hanover Central coach Brian Parker said. “These guys were kind of calling us out in regard to social media and we were silent all week. Our boys have been itching to play this game.”

The Wildcats put up points but did it with defense. The Warriors (8-1, 3-1) managed only 28 total yards, including 4 rushing yards. Defensive tackle Collin Foy had two sacks and another tackle for loss. Verrett blocked two punts.

“Our starting defense pitched a shutout this year in nine games. That’s hard to do,” Parker said. “We’re big up front. We’re fast on the back end. We fly to the football.”

After a quick, scoreless first quarter, the Wildcats (9-0, 4-0) scored on a big play on the first play of the second period. Quarterback Matt Koontz found Verrett behind the safeties for a 42-yard score.

Before half, Koontz would do it again, this time with Gannan Howes for 43 yards. Hanover Central led 14-0 at the break.

Dylan Bowen opened the second half with an 82-yard kickoff return. He couldn’t corral the ball on the kick, picked it up off the turf and took it all the way to the Calumet 2-yard line before stumbling and falling. Kyle Haessly punched it in from there.

Verrett blocked his first punt and then Haessly scored on another 2-yard run. Verrett blocked his second and the Wildcats recovered near the Calumet goal line. Haessly scored again on the next play.

“I saw that their punter, every time he would go to the right and then kick it. I tried to bait right, go left and just jump,” Verrett said. “It just worked.”

Hanover Central has now won 15 consecutive regular-season games. It will join the Northwest Crossroads Conference next season.

“Honestly, enrollment-wise, I think we’ve outgrown the conference,” Parker said. “The GSSC has been good to us. Great coaches, great athletic directors, great people across the board. I’m honored and privileged to be a part of this conference and we’re excited to go to a new one next year.”