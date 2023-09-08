CEDAR LAKE — It was another milestone moment for Hanover Central.

The Wildcats restarted their program after a 42-year hiatus in 2014 and have been on the rise since. They joined the Northwest Crossroads Conference this season, earning their first league win last week at Highland.

Times No. 4 Hanover Central checked another box Friday at the Wildcat Den with a 35-0 win over Lowell, one of the area’s most historically successful teams. Wildcats coaches dubbed the game the first “battle for south Lake County.”

“If you would’ve told us five or six years ago that we would beat Lowell 35-0, (I wouldn’t believe it). We’ve come a long way. It’s been a lot of hard work by a lot of different people, these kids included,” coach Brian Parker said. “To beat Lowell, I don’t care if you beat them by 35 or one. It’s a big deal. It’s a real big deal.”

The game already had the feel of a rivalry, with a boisterous Wildcats student section chirping at the Lowell players all night. Players said there was some chatter between the teams during the week, as well.

“There was a lot of smack talk coming into this game but I just knew that we had better athletes and they wouldn’t be able to hang with us,” senior quarterback Matt Koontz said. “35-0. That’s not much of a rivalry but I’m sure it will be within the next couple years.”

Koontz became the school's all-time completions leader in the first half. He’s also approaching the touchdown and passing yards record. He finished Friday with 211 total yards, completing 22 of 28 throws. Hanover Central (4-0, 2-0) scored the only points of the first half when Koontz scored on a 14-yard keeper.

Lowell (1-3, 0-1) had its best drive before halftime. It entered the red zone with under a minute to play before Rocco Bartolomeo picked off a Cameron Crago pass. It ended up being the only time the Red Devils ever seriously threatened to reach the end zone.

Lowell had only three first downs.

“They’d kind of found some stuff, especially to the boundary, (in the second quarter). Rocco made a great play,” Parker said. “The defense is the star of this night, for sure.”

On the other side, three first-half Wildcat drives were stunted by penalties. Hanover Central drew nine flags in the first two frames, including five for holding.

"We tell our guys that we’ve just got to keep playing, play through things," Parker said. “This team’s going to have to face a lot of obstacles throughout the course of this season that no Hanover Central football team has had to face. The first four weeks, they’ve overcome a lot of stuff.”

Hanover Central blew the game open in the third quarter, scoring 28 points. Running back Caiden Verrett scored all three of his touchdowns after halftime. He finished with 138 yards on 16 carries.

The short passing game was effective, as well. Freshman Anthony Layman caught seven passes for 42 yards while junior Henry Mauer made six catches for 37.

“Everybody’s been doubting us coming into a new conference but I’ve always been confident in my team,” Koontz said. “I just wanted to show everybody that we can hang with teams like (Lowell).”

PHOTOS: Hanover Central hosts Lowell in football