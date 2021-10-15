Hanover Central clinches GSSC South championship; Valparaiso races past Lake Central

Hanover Central used 21 points off three turnovers in its 28-6 Greater South Shore Conference South win to clinch outright after sharing it last year.

With the footing being less than ideal because of the slippery conditions, Hanover Central (8-1, 4-0 GSSC South) had to use its vaunted secondary to its advantage, as senior defensive back Eddie Goff picked off two passes and Gannan Howes picked off another.

Winners of six straight, the Wildcats also recovered three Calumet fumbles, including one on the first play from scrimmage for the Warriors (6-3, 2-2). One was recovered in the end zone by senior linebacker Kyle Hoover to cap Hanover Central's scoring on the night.

Senior Gunnar Howes got the scoring going for Hanover when he returned a punt 41 yards while reversing the field for the lone score in the first quarter.

The only score in the second quarter came on the Wildcats' only defensive mistake, which was on a massive 94-yard TD run by Warriors quarterback Mario Price, who ran for 117 yards on 13 carries in limited playing time after he left the game with an injury at the end of the first half.