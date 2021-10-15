Hanover Central clinches GSSC South championship; Valparaiso races past Lake Central

Hanover Central used 21 points off three turnovers in its 28-6 Greater South Shore Conference South win to clinch outright after sharing it last year.
With the footing being less than ideal because of the slippery conditions, Hanover Central (8-1, 4-0 GSSC South) had to use its vaunted secondary to its advantage, as senior defensive back Eddie Goff picked off two passes and Gannan Howes picked off another.
Winners of six straight, the Wildcats also recovered three Calumet fumbles, including one on the first play from scrimmage for the Warriors (6-3, 2-2). One was recovered in the end zone by senior linebacker Kyle Hoover to cap Hanover Central's scoring on the night.
Senior Gunnar Howes got the scoring going for Hanover when he returned a punt 41 yards while reversing the field for the lone score in the first quarter.
The only score in the second quarter came on the Wildcats' only defensive mistake, which was on a massive 94-yard TD run by Warriors quarterback Mario Price, who ran for 117 yards on 13 carries in limited playing time after he left the game with an injury at the end of the first half.
Hanover Central QB Matt Koontz ran one in from 1 yard out and Jaden Howard added a 5-yard rushing score after a Goff interception.
Kyle Haessly rushed for 115 yards on 26 carries for the Wildcats, who will host Twin Lakes in their sectional opener on Friday night.
Calumet travels to Knox next week to open postseason play.
Valparaiso 49, Lake Central 7
Hayden Vinyard capped off his impressive regular season with 153 rushing yards and four touchdowns in one half of work on Friday night as Valparaiso routed Lake Central 49-7.
Vinyard provided Valparaiso’s lone touchdown in the first quarter and then added three more in the first half as the Vikings outscored Lake Central 35-0 in the second quarter. The senior running back had touchdown runs of 10, 24 and 50 yards to finish the regular season with 22 rushing touchdowns. Vinyard will go into the postseason with 1,589 rushing yards.
Valparaiso sophomore Justin Clark started at quarterback in place of Logan Lockhart. Lockhart was in uniform on Friday, but was held out in a game-time decision. Clark finished 9-of-12 passing for 83 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Vo. Clark also added a short touchdown run in his first extensive varsity action. The sophomore played briefly in a nonconference win over Hammond Central earlier this year.
Lake Central got on the board in the first quarter when senior quarterback Luke Neidy hit Ace Henry for a 71-yard touchdown. Xavier Williams led the Indians (3-6, 1-6) with 37 rushing yards. Mick Nowarita added a late touchdown for the Vikings (8-1, 7-1).
Portage 35, LaPorte 13
Portage built up a four-score lead before the Slicers found their footing. Terrell Craft scored three touchdowns for Portage (2-7, 1-6 Duneland Athletic Conference). Craft scored on a 52-yard touchdown catch, 2-yard run and a 6-yard run. Pierre Hill had a pick-six in the first quarter.
Noah Salary fell on a botched snap in the end zone for LaPorte (2-7, 1-6) with 2:39 left in the half as Portage attempted to punt. Brady Bernth found Jayden Parkes for an 18-yard touchdown pass with 83 seconds left to get to the final.
Portage's Colton Wilkie ran for 222 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown.
Extra points: South Central's 62-14 win over Bishop Noll clinched the Greater South Shore Conference North championship. The Satellites have won four straight after starting the season 0-3. Tony Guevara rushed for 222 yards and 5 touchdowns, adding a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Per South Central, the six total touchdowns would tie a single-game school record.
Highlights compiled by Paul Oren, Paul Honeycutt, and Times Staff reports. Have a highlight? Email us at MUNSports@lee.net.
