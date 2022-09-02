Hanover Central, Kyle Haessly breeze past Culver Academies

CEDAR LAKE – Hanover Central wasn’t about to let a repeat of last year’s game at Culver Academies happen when the Eagles landed at Cedar Lake on Friday.

Hanover (3-0) jumped out to a big 28-7 lead last year only to let Culver Academies (1-2) rally for a 35-34 win. Not this time. It was all Hanover as the Times No. 5 Wildcats rolled to a 44-6 non-conference victory over the Eagles on the first game on the newly-installed artificial turf.

Kyle Haessly, who rushed for 139 yards and scored three touchdowns, said that game was definitely in the back of their minds.

“This is this is one of my favorite opponents to play on our schedule,” he said. “It's definitely a good feeling to beat this team because they're well coached and they're good players. We're a good team and that's what we want.”

Hanover got to work early, as Gannan Howes caught a 56-yard touchdown pass from Tony Bartolomeo Jr. to put the Wildcats up 7-0 with 9:20 left in the first quarter.

On Culver Academies' next possession Ryan Hildeman recovered a blocked a punt and rumbled 20 yards for the big-man score. Hanover increased its lead to 13-0 with 7:04 left in the opening quarter.

It was Hildeman’s second touchdown of his high school career as he pounced on a fumble into the end zone last year against Wheeler.

“My linebacker, Sam Chambers, blocked it, and it bounced right into my hands and I took off,” Hildeman said. “I saw the end zone, and I’m like, ‘Oh, I gotta put the burners on to get to the end zone.'”

Hanover kept moving the football, and Kyle Brouwer booted a 35-yard field goal with 11:48 left in the second quarter before Haessly’s pick-6 of 48 yards for a touchdown increased the lead to 23-0 with 5:43 left.

Jaden Howard got into the act for the Wildcats as he caught a short pass for a 7-yard scoring play from Bartolomeo and a 30-0 lead with 3:12 left in the first half.

Hanover coach Brian Parker reminded the team at halftime about the mission.

“The first thing we said at halftime is we got to finish this,” he said. “Got to play a full four quarters. We played about three and three-quarters of a quarter (last year). We give up that last touchdown there at the end, which is not what we wanted to do. These these guys came at the right time tonight. This team that that we were playing, the new field, our home opener and it was hard for them not to get up for this game.”

Haessly scored on a 14-yard run with 6:53 left in the third quarter for a 37-0 lead, and it put the running clock into effect. Haessly added another score on a 1-yard run in the third.

Haessly said it proves that Hanover is a formidable football team.

“We are definitely for real,” he said. “I think we proved it last year by winning sectional title, and then we're back to do that again this year. And go even further.”

Haessly said the difference Friday was Hanover’s big offensive line going against the Class 4A Eagles.

“Our O-line had to dominate up front and our skill guys do the rest,” he said. “Same with our defense. Our D-line dominates their line, our linebackers are flowing and making the plays.”

Bartolomeo has helped guide the team to a 3-0 record, subbing for the injured Matt Koontz, who he said will “be back real soon.”

Bartolomeo said he’s feeling comfortable at QB-1.

“I’ve got some games under my belt, and I feel much better,” he said. “We haven’t had to change much. I’ve been ale to come in and kind of do the same offense we had last year.”

Bartolomeo completed 8-of-14 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

“He’s keeping it cool in the backfield,” Haessly said. “He’s definitely a good quarterback for us right now.”

Yet, Bartolomeo knows he’ll go back to his wide receiver position when Koontz is healthy.

“I’m more comfortable out there, but I gotta to anything I can do for the team,” Bartolomeo said. “I love Matt. We are best friends. He’s been helping me a lot on the sidelines in practice, helping me with (the offense).”

Howes finished with 94 yards receiving on three catches, while Rocco Bartolomeo caught two balls for 46 yards.

“It's a nice little comfort level to have an experienced football team like we do,” Parker said. “We got a lot of guys who played a lot of football on Friday nights with a lot of success as well. It's easy to coach those guys and because they they police the rest of the guys. … They had laser type focus ever since we took the field on Monday.”

