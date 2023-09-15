CEDAR LAKE — It’s been 11 quarters since the Hanover Central defense allowed an offensive touchdown.

The Wildcats are big up front, with giants like Colin Foy and Jarek Gomez occupying blockers so diminutive linebackers like 5-foot-5, 155-pound junior Kyron Turner can fly around and make plays. That’s exactly what happened when Times No. 4 Hanover Central stifled another opponent Friday at the Wildcat Den in a 47-7 win over Kankakee Valley.

The Northwest Crossroads Conference’s newest member remains undefeated in the league.

“We’ve just got to win by one. It just so happens that we won big tonight and for the last three weeks,” coach Brian Parker said. “These kids just work so hard. We know that there’s a lot of different things that are going to happen in this conference, playing these teams. We’ve honestly probably faced more adversity already than we’ve had to in the last couple years and the kids have stepped up in every aspect.”

Turner was at the bottom of seemingly every pile before the junior varsity took over. He had seven tackles including two for loss, recovered a fumble and broke up a pass.

“You could say I’m the quarterback of the defense but I don’t really like to say that,” Turner said. “We’re all one unit.”

Parker said Turner’s been a menace in practice for the last two years, despite his size. He’s also a running back, so he’s able to read blocks and follow plays naturally. That’s why his No. 43 jersey is so often around the ball.

“(Turner’s) probably the best linebacker we’ve had here, with the exception of (2022 graduate) Colten Zableckis,” Parker said. “He’s an ankle biter but he’s a tough kid, a good wrestler, smart, comes from a military background. He does a great job for us, as well as Lincoln Zerby.”

Zerby paced the Wildcats with nine tackles Friday.

Hanover Central (5-0, 3-0), ranked No. 5 in Class 3A by both the coaches and media, got right on top of things when Turner fell on a fumble on the opening kickoff, jumping right into the ruckus, per usual.

“I’ve been playing football and sports my entire life. I’ve been the smallest kid on the field my whole life. At this point, it doesn’t really affect me,” Turner said.

The Kougars (1-4, 0-3) were without senior Lane Zander, who was averaging 35.1 yards per kickoff return. Still, Kankakee Valley’s only touchdown was an 81-yard Adrian Uchman kickoff return in the third quarter.

The same Kougars offense scored 48 points against Hobart a week ago. Running back Marco Castro got to Cedar Lake averaging 135 yards per game. He was held to 59, some of which came against the Hanover Central second string.

“They’re big up front and they look to pound on you and smack you around and we were up for the challenge,” Parker said. “It helps that (Zander) didn’t play. He’s their most explosive athlete.”

Wildcats running back Caiden Verrett had 152 yards and three scores on only 10 carries. Quarterback Matt Koontz had three scores (two throwing) and 143 total yards. He completed eight of 14 passes.

Donovan Mason added a 65-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.

“We know the threat is real every week. Week in, week out, the threat from the other team is going to be real. Teams are going to be good,” Turner said. “The coaches make sure we’re ready for it and on Fridays that shows.”

PHOTOS: Hanover Central hosts Kankakee Valley in high school football