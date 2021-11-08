Hanover Central playing with Howes money in postseason

KNOX — Hanover Central has achieved its share of goals this year.
The Wildcats avenged last year's sectional loss to Calumet with a 28-6 win back on Oct. 15.
They won the Greater South Shore Conference South by going undefeated.
They have double-digit wins.
And now after Friday night's 26-14 win over Knox, the Wildcats can call themselves sectional champs for the first time in program history.
"It's a good feeling because everyone has worked so hard to get to this point," Hanover Central coach Brian Parker said.
Judging by the fact that Hanover Central has been at the top of the entire state in scoring for the entire season, it's safe to assume that they have a lot of weapons.
Perhaps its most dangerous weapon doesn't even line up on the offense.
Senior defensive back and first-year player Gunnar Howes has had himself quite a season, with four interceptions and multiple punt return touchdowns. The key is, however, that he has 143 interception return yards and 347 punt return yards.
With an option like that, it's no wonder why the Wildcats are among the state leaders in scoring, as they are constantly operating on a short field.
At two points in the game, both with the Wildcats trailing, it turned out that didn't need the short field. Junior Tony Bartolomeo responded with an 82-yard kickoff return after the Wildcats were down 14-0 early in the second quarter.
Then with the 'Cats down 14-13 with less than a minute to go in the third, Hanover forced Knox into a three-and-out, resulting in a downed punt.
However, there wound up being offsetting unsportsmanlike penalties, forcing the host Redskins to punt again.
It wound up costing Knox a sectional title, as punter Gunnar Krause punted it directly to Howes, who quickly turned the field over and ran it all the way in from 55 yards out, giving the Wildcats the big play they needed to go up 19-13. They never looked back.
"I was just thinking to take it back to the house," Howes said. "My blockers deserve all the credit because they've been giving me lanes to run through all year."
Parker said that Howes provides a spark both on and off the field.
"There's a reason we call him the 'director of morale,'" said Parker. "He always has a smile on his face and is always encouraging and positive, even with the coaches."
Hanover Central will now host Class 3A No. 9 Mishawaka Marian (9-3), who has won two straight regionals. The Knights are familiar with coming to the Region, as they beat Calumet 56-0 last year on their way to their fourth semistate appearance in six years.
"We've seen them on film because they played Culver Academy in Week 2 and we've seen (Mishawaka Marian senior wide receiver Greg) Atkinson and what he can do," Parker said. "It's gonna be a challenge, but we're at home and we're gonna show up and compete."
