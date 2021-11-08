Hanover Central playing with Howes money in postseason

At two points in the game, both with the Wildcats trailing, it turned out that didn't need the short field. Junior Tony Bartolomeo responded with an 82-yard kickoff return after the Wildcats were down 14-0 early in the second quarter.

Then with the 'Cats down 14-13 with less than a minute to go in the third, Hanover forced Knox into a three-and-out, resulting in a downed punt.

However, there wound up being offsetting unsportsmanlike penalties, forcing the host Redskins to punt again.

It wound up costing Knox a sectional title, as punter Gunnar Krause punted it directly to Howes, who quickly turned the field over and ran it all the way in from 55 yards out, giving the Wildcats the big play they needed to go up 19-13. They never looked back.

"I was just thinking to take it back to the house," Howes said. "My blockers deserve all the credit because they've been giving me lanes to run through all year."

Parker said that Howes provides a spark both on and off the field.

"There's a reason we call him the 'director of morale,'" said Parker. "He always has a smile on his face and is always encouraging and positive, even with the coaches."