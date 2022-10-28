Hanover Central rolls, sets up showdown with West Lafayette

CEDAR LAKE — Hanover Central came out ready to play against visiting Griffith on Friday at the Den in a Class 3A 25 sectional semifinal game.

The Wildcats scored 21 points in each of the first and second quarters to build a 42-0 halftime lead and invoke the running clock for the entire second half on the way to a 42-21 win.

“Everything was really open, honestly,” said Hanover junior quarterback Matt Koontz, who completed 10 of 10 passes for 227 yards and four touchdowns. “Slants, screen passes, the hitches, everything was working for our offense.”

Gannan Howes scored the first of his three touchdowns on a 78-yard pitch pass from Koontz for 78 yards for a 7-0 lead with 8:56 left in the first quarter.

“It’s a jet, but it’s considered a pass,” Howes said. “It’s a forward pass. I’ll take it passing yards, receiving yards. Good for me.”

Howes said they work on the play a couple times each practice, and he loves to hear it called in the huddle.

“I’m ready,” he said. “That’s the one that kicks on the burners, and I get going a little bit.”

Hanover (11-0) scored again on its next possession on an 18-yard run by Koontz for a 14-0 lead with 3:38 left in the first quarter.

Hanover went up 21-0 when Caiden Verrett hauled in a 38-yard scoring pass from Koontz with 1:37 left in the opening quarter.

Hanover scored three more touchdowns in the second quarter. Howes took another pitch pass 44 yards for a touchdown before Koontz dove in from 3 yards out to go up 35-0 with 4:31 left in the second quarter.

Koontz said Howes is a special player.

“I always look for him first,” Koontz said. “Obviously, me and him have got great chemistry.”

Hanover then got a short field when a snap sailed over the Griffith punter’s head, and it got the ball inside the 20-yard line. Howes caught a 12-yard pass from Koontz for a TD to make it 42-0 just before halftime.

“We set our goals straight this week,” Howes said. “We knew what we were going to do, and we came out in the first half and did our business.”

West Lafayette’s win over Calumet sets up the Sectional 25 championship next week at the Den between the Class 3A No. 4 Wildcats and the No. 1 Red Devils.

“We’re up for the challenge,” Howes said. “We think we can outman them, out-beat them, and we’re right there with them. It’s going to be a great game, and hopefully we come out on top.”

Howes caught four passes for 136 yards, while Verrett caught three balls for 68 yards. Kyle Haessly rushed for 25 yards on four carries before being sidelined with an ankle sprain early in the game.

Hanover coach Brian Parker was pleased with how his charges started as opposed to last week at Rensselaer.

“The comfort level playing here at the Den, there’s just that ritual and it’s just habits,” he said.

It worked to near perfection.

“We came ready to play,” he said. “We executed well on offense in the first half. On defense, we gave up that big play on the first play, but settled in.”

Parker was pleased with how Koontz came out throwing the ball.

“We wanted to just do some things to put him in good situations to kind of settle into the game and just seeing the ball, getting in other people’s hands,” he said. “Our roll-out game was good, and they were giving us the edge.I think we could have pounded in the inside between the tackles but they were giving us the edge, so Matt did a really good job of just getting us in our stuff.”

Griffith (5-6) scored three touchdowns in the second half against Hanover’s reserves. Connor Cervantes, who finished with 105 yards rushing on 14 carries, caught a 15-yard TD pass from Gary Quillin. Daryl Lopez and Tanner Hill added short touchdown runs

Parker said West Lafayette is a carbon copy of what Hanover does offensively.

“Obviously, we’ve got to have the best week of practice we’ve had in our lives to prepare for obviously a great team,” he said. “... Once Friday night gets here next week, and these guys get under the lights and it’s just playing ball and us as coaches, obviously, we got to put together a great game plan.”