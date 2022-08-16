Hanover Central’s Ryan Hildeman lays the foundation for success

CEDAR LAKE — At 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, Hanover Central two-way lineman Ryan Hildeman looks the part of the sort of physical lineman you don’t want to line up across.

Then you see him run.

“He’s something else,” Hanover Central coach Brian Parker said. “Obviously he’s got size but you just watch the way he moves his feet. He runs a 5.2 (second) 40 (yard dash). He’s extremely athletic. People his size don’t usually move like he can.”

At least part of that athleticism is the result of Hildeman’s former football life. When he started playing around 8 years old he was the “super skinny kid” of the group. He lined up at running back and ran behind the bigger blockers.

Things changed since then.

“When I hit the eighth grade I started getting bigger and bigger and started playing a different game a little bit,” Hildeman says with a grin.

Hildeman filled into that growing body of his and holds crucial spots on Hanover Central’s offensive and defensive lines while going 26-9 as a three-year starter thus far.

A Times First-Team All-Area and Class 3A junior all-state pick for his work as a junior, Hildeman is one of 16 starters returning to a Wildcat team looking to build on the success of their first sectional title in program history.

“Doing it once is one thing but we all want to do it again and keep going even further,” Hildeman said. “Last year we had some seniors who helped us out so it’s a different team but with a lot of the same guys we have really good chemistry. A lot of us know each other even from Pop Warner. We’re used to each other and know what we can do.”

What Hildeman can do is push people around. Truth be told, there’s not much Parker and his coaching staff can throw at Hildeman in practice to give him a proper simulation of other players of his caliber.

He spent the summer touring college football camps to get experience against some of the top linemen also looking to land a spot with a college program next year.

Hildeman will line up at right tackle on the offensive line and move between the left tackle and defensive end slots on defense. As of a couple of weeks ago he’s opted to primarily focus his efforts on being recruited as a defensive lineman after picking up 14.5 tackles for loss last season.

He wants his speed to his advantage. He’s already visited Ball State and Marian and plans for a few more trips this fall. Most of the coaches recruiting him have advised they’re filling skill position spots before picking up linemen and to stay in touch.

“So right now I’m really just trying to push myself, push my teammates and make sure I’m being the best I can be,” Hildeman said.

Hanover Central racked up more than 200 yards on the ground per game while only giving up about 2 yards per carry last season. Parker said it’s those figures that made the difference between the Wildcats being a good and great team, but that the work Hildeman does doesn’t always show up in that.

“He doesn’t score or get the credit like some of the other guys but really the last two seasons wouldn’t have been successful without our ability to run the football,” Parker said. “He’s a huge part of that. With our ability to run the ball and now spread the ball around the field it’s guys like Ryan who dominate at the line of scrimmage to allow us to do that.”

Can Hildeman continue to find new gears to open up the Hanover Central offense? He thinks so.

He’s got unfinished business to take care of.

“We can be really good,” he said. “I get the feeling that this whole team is going to be great this year. We’ve got the talent. We know we can do it. We’ve just got to go play.”