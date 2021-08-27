'He can do everything but drive': Michigan City sophomore Jaden Hart mature beyond his years

MICHIGAN CITY — When Jaden Hart is finished with classes, football practice and other workouts, he joins in on the family hobby: working with cars, and his current project is building a 1967 Camaro.
Though the Michigan City sophomore doesn’t have his driver’s permit yet, he’s caught the attention of major college coaches despite limited playing time as a freshman.
“Last year I played in the slot, so I had to show that I could play (running back) even though I play both positions (and) I have good hands,” Hart said.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound running back spent time going to camps and received scholarship offers from Minnesota, Purdue, Syracuse and Iowa State, which is a top-10 team entering the 2021 season and was the first to offer him. The feedback received from coaches from limited game film and in-person camps was that they loved his footwork, size and leadership traits.
“He can do everything,” Michigan City senior QB Giovani Laurent said. “He can catch; if you need him to go out, he can go out; he can go wide; he can go slot; he can go tailback and he’s big enough to go H-back. If we need somebody to put a hit on, I trust him. If they need him on defense, he can go over there. He’s got what it takes, even though he’s young.
“He can do everything but drive.”
Despite that fact, the second-year varsity player has fit in from Day 1, Laurent said. His skill set helps the team and his versatility is noticed by opponents, but City coach Phil Mason points to Hart’s maturity.
“When we talk about Jaden, that’s one thing that I want to put an exclamation point behind is that Jaden is such a great kid,” Mason said. “He gets great grades, he does everything right, he works hard, he’s on time. All those little things, that’s who Jaden has become. That’s so important, not only at the next level but at the high school level.”
If there were any jitters of being the feature running back for the first time, Hart didn’t show them. In the Wolves’ 62-0 Week 1 win over South Bend Riley, Hart had 124 total yards and three touchdowns.
“Anxious and assertive at the same time. He wanted the ball. He wanted to make plays,” Mason said. “It was a combination of just seeing a kid start to come into his own a little bit.”
He looks the part, carrying a wide smile that can’t be masked underneath his helmet. He’s added strength and noticed a difference already as a sophomore.
“The biggest difference is that the game has slowed down tremendously for me from freshman to sophomore year,” Hart said. “In my youth years it got slowed down and then when I got up here — the seniors were four years older than me — so when I got here the game slowed down. It’s just all smooth now because freshman year was rough.”
Hart fell in love with football watching the Bears and his favorite player, running back Matt Forte. He sees similarities between his playing style and the player he grew up watching.
“I’m not the biggest back as an all-purpose back,” Hart said. “Forte, I loved his finesse and making certain moves out of the backfield. He wasn’t the person to always run somebody over, but he’d make sure to get that finesse move to get up field.”
His other love is working on cars. His grandfather owns a shop in Milwaukee, and he bonds with his father over building cars and watching races. When he takes a break from playing Call of Duty, he switches to Forza or Assetto Corsa — both racing games.
“I’ve always been into cars,” he said. “My family members are into cars and I’ve just always been around them. That’s one of the hobbies I’ve picked up — building cars, fixing cars.”
Mason is in his 21st season as a head coach and has seen football get taken away from talented athletes. He guided Andrean to a Class 3A state championship in 2013 as part of a 29-game win streak snapped in the 2014 state championship. The star of those teams was Notre Dame recruit Josh Barajas, who was an All-American in high school but was hampered by injuries.
It’s led to Mason wanting one thing, not just for Hart but all his players.
“I always tell him, I don’t want him to focus on (college). Enjoy your high school career, be a great high school player and that stuff will fall where it will,” Mason said. “I want him to enjoy Friday nights because nothing is guaranteed in this game. The next level is not guaranteed, so you never know what can happen. Just enjoy every night and play the best you can play and keep getting better, and that’s what he does.”
