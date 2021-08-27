'He can do everything but drive': Michigan City sophomore Jaden Hart mature beyond his years

Despite that fact, the second-year varsity player has fit in from Day 1, Laurent said. His skill set helps the team and his versatility is noticed by opponents, but City coach Phil Mason points to Hart’s maturity.

“When we talk about Jaden, that’s one thing that I want to put an exclamation point behind is that Jaden is such a great kid,” Mason said. “He gets great grades, he does everything right, he works hard, he’s on time. All those little things, that’s who Jaden has become. That’s so important, not only at the next level but at the high school level.”

If there were any jitters of being the feature running back for the first time, Hart didn’t show them. In the Wolves’ 62-0 Week 1 win over South Bend Riley, Hart had 124 total yards and three touchdowns.

“Anxious and assertive at the same time. He wanted the ball. He wanted to make plays,” Mason said. “It was a combination of just seeing a kid start to come into his own a little bit.”

He looks the part, carrying a wide smile that can’t be masked underneath his helmet. He’s added strength and noticed a difference already as a sophomore.