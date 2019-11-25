KENDALLVILLE — Matthew Benton and DJ Lipke needed one last look.
Long after their Hobart teammates boarded the team buses following Friday night’s 29-24 loss to East Noble in the Class 4A semistate game, the two seniors walked toward the field where their high school football careers had ended less than an hour earlier.
Their tears had run out for the moment. They’d given all the hugs they could give to their teammates, to their coaches, to their families. With their jerseys tucked away in a laundry bag, the reality of a life without football was soon descending upon them, but for now, they needed one last look.
As they made their way closer, they saw an East Noble player leaving the stadium, likely heading to a celebration. They wished him well. No animosity between the two parties or lack of respect shown after Hobart and East Noble took turns landing body blows on one another in a four-quarter slugfest.
Hobart coach Craig Osika stood off in the distance with his family and a few close friends. Crumpled hot dogs were passed around at what was supposed to be a postgame celebratory tailgate, which instead turned into a wake. Osika experienced his own career-ending postseason heartbreak 22 years earlier when Griffith upset the Brickies. It was the year after Hobart lost to Indianapolis Cathedral in the state finals. Osika was supposed to lead his team back to the promised land, just as the two seniors thought they would on Friday.
Benton and Lipke shared a laugh with one another as they continued to move toward the field. The laughter looked pained to Benton in the moment, but it was truly the best medicine to cope with the emotions that were coursing through his brain.
Emotions that were on display when he pointed his finger to the sky as he ran back an interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter. Emotions that streamed down Benton’s face when he grabbed Osika immediately after the game, saying “we got Hobart back” while sharing the kind of hug that only a coach and player can share. Emotions that finally spilled out when he sent a message to The Times as the buses slowly made their way back to Hobart.
“Hobart football is just different,” Benton said. “The city is involved. ... We always win and lose as a team. We say ‘family,’ but not just to say it, we mean it. This is my second family. Hobart football always has a special place in my heart. … Obviously, we came up short of our goal, but that’s how life is. Not everything will always go your way. I’d never trade anything in the world to wear that city name of Hobart across my chest.”
Benton and Lipke walked ever so closer to the field, wishing everything in the world for one more play, for the final pass of the game to fall into the hands of a Hobart receiver instead of bouncing off the turf. Anything for one more practice, one more game, one more roar of the Hobart crowd.
“It was an unforgettable season, not only for my family, but for the city, as well,” Benton said. “We didn’t win a state championship, but I promise this team will go down as one of the greatest Brickie teams of all time.”
It’s all just a memory now. Like Moonlight Graham in "Field of Dreams", they can’t go back. They can only take one final look. Benton and Lipke turn their heads away from the field and start walking toward the buses. It was time to go home.