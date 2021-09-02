Here are the football statistical leaders across Northwest Indiana through two weeks

PASSING
Player, school;Comp.;Att.;Yds.;TD
Chris Mullen, Chesterton;33;43;511;6
Angel Nelson, Merrillville;28;42;498;6
Scott Ballentine, Andrean;47;70;495;4
RJ Anglin, LaPorte;20;42;329;3
Preston Morris, Wheeler;27;54;327;3
Josh Bloom, Portage;17;35;297;3
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;14;35;292;3
Willie Feagin, Bishop Noll;12;21;281;3
Noah Ehrlich, Hobart;25;42;280;1
Anthony Huber, Hammond Central;13;33;279;3
JJ Johnson, Crown Point;21;31;214;1
Colin Phelps, Griffith;5;12;200;3
Matt Koontz, Hanover Central;7;16;193;4
Quentin Falls, Calumet;5;7;158;3
Zack Hanchar, South Central;9;35;146;1
Nick Steele, Highland;10;17;106;2
Noah Lewis, Bishop Noll;4;15;99;2
Kyle Thomas, Marian Catholic;7;19;99;1
Logan Lockhart, Valparaiso;7;11;95;0
RUSHING
Player, school;Att.;Yds.;TD
Willie Feagin, Bishop Noll;30;409;3
Camajay Griffin-Terrell, West Side;40;347;4
Joseph Heuer, Lowell;49;269;3
Hayden Vinyard, Valparaiso;28;268;5
Devan Howard, Portage;25;262;3
Lavarion Logan, Merrillville;37;256;4
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;22;254;3
Tony Guevara, South Central;37;244;2
Collin Bergquist, LaPorte;47;232;2
Cameron Thompson, Griffith;16;220;4
Kadyn Rowland, North Newton;27;219;1
Elijah Tiawhan, Crown Point;26;177;0
Matt Koontz, Hanover Central;12;176;2
Xavier Williams, Lake Central;21;176;3
Kyle Atkinson, Griffith;26;173;4
JJ Johnson, Crown Point;29;160;2
Riley Bank, Lowell;29;145;3
Kyle Haessly, Hanover Central;16;140;4
Trey Gibson, Hobart;41;139;3
Blake Siurek, Munster;38;128;1
Evan Gagnon, North Newton;29;122;2
Caden Brann, Wheeler;19;109;0
Kyle Thomas, Marian Catholic;29;100;0
Mick Nowarita, Valparaiso;16;96;2
Benard Taylor, Calumet;13;92;3
Nicari Dennie, Bishop Noll;10;91;0
Jaxson Lawson, Griffith;21;90;0
Devan James, Morton;10;87;0
Anthony Ponce, Calumet;15;85;2
Drayk Bowen, Andrean;20;75;1
Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;29;74;1
Dontell Harris, Morton;28;72;0
Chris Mullen, Chesterton;19;61;2
Tommy Bonner, Hanover Central;3;60;1
DaVierre McNair, Bishop Noll;13;57;0
Amarion Brooks, Lake Central;8;57;2
Colin Phelps, Griffith;17;55;0
Billy Jones, Andrean;10;54;1
Logan Lockhart, Valparaiso;8;50;1
RECEIVING
Player, school;Rec.;Yds;TD
Jordan Woods, Hammond Central;8;208;3
Silas Mathis, Merrillville;12;199;2
Joshua Fuentes, Calumet Christian;8;180;2
Kyle Atkinson, Griffith;4;163;3
Patrick Clacks III, Andrean;6;162;2
Blaise Evensen, Wheeler;7;161;3
Colton Wilkie, Portage;6;154;2
Gannan Howes, Hanover Central;2;140;2
Bryce Thomas, Chesterton;7;137;1
Alonzo Paul, Andrean;12;135;1
Justin Marshall, Merrillville;3;132;2
Jackson Westmoreland, Chesterton;10;127;2
Robby Ballentine, Andrean;13;119;1
Cody Johnston, Hobart;5;115;1
Lavarion Logan, Merrillville;7;112;2
Jamarie Murry, Calumet;3;100;2
Jayden Parkes, LaPorte;7;100;1
Antonio Christensen, LaPorte;5;92;1
Cory Davis, Wheeler;9;91;0
Jacob Oehmen, South Central;5;89;1
Thomas Vo, Valparaiso;3;89;0
Tyler Peterson, Chesterton;6;88;1
Ethan Troy, Chesterton;5;83;1
Evan Gagnon, North Newton;1;80;0
Roman Hernandez, Morton;5;79;1
Landen Delich, Crown Point;8;76;0
TJ Caldwell, Calumet;4;74;0
Daniel Reeves, Hammond Central;4;71;0
Devan Howard, Portage;6;71;0
Stevie Salman, Highland;4;70;1
Braydon Carlson, Hobart;4;65;0
Grant Ott-Large, LaPorte;4;65;1
Evan Cizewski, LaPorte;2;62;0
Randy Lach, Crown Point;2;61;1
Landon Carlson, Calumet Christian;2;56;0
Jaden Gilmore, Bishop Noll;2;51;0
SCORING
Player, school;TD;2pt;XP;FG;Pts.
Kyle Atkinson, Griffith;7;0;0;0;42
Lavarion Logan, Merrillville;6;0;0;0;36
Hayden Vinyard, Valparaiso;5;0;0;0;30
Camajay Griffin-Terrell, West Side;4;4;0;0;28
Cameron Thompson, Griffith;4;0;0;0;24
Kyle Haessly, Hanover Central;4;0;0;0;24
Willie Feagin, Bishop Noll;3;0;0;0;18
Benard Taylor, Calumet;3;0;0;0;18
Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;3;0;0;0;18
JJ Johnson, Crown Point;3;0;0;0;18
Jordan Woods, Hammond Central;3;0;0;0;18
Gannan Howes, Hanover Central;3;0;0;0;18
Trey Gibson, Hobart;3;0;0;0;18
Xavier Williams, Lake Central;3;0;0;0;18
Riley Bank, Lowell;3;0;0;0;18
Joseph Heuer, Lowell;3;0;0;0;18
Devan Howard, Portage;3;0;0;0;18
Blaise Evensen, Wheeler;3;0;0;0;18
Evan Gagnon, North Newton;2;2;0;0;16
Jackson Kopp, Valparaiso;0;0;13;1;16
Jamarie Murry, Calumet;2;1;0;0;14
Joshua Fuentes, Calumet Christian;2;1;0;0;14
Kyle Brouwer, Hanover Central;0;0;10;1;13
Patrick Clacks III, Andrean;2;0;0;0;12
Anthony Ponce, Calumet;2;0;0;0;12
Chris Mullen, Chesterton;2;0;0;0;12
Jackson Westmoreland, Chesterton;2;0;0;0;12
Matt Koontz, Hanover Central;2;0;0;0;12
Amarion Brooks, Lake Central;2;0;0;0;12
Collin Bergquist, LaPorte;2;0;0;0;12
Jayden Parkes, LaPorte;2;0;0;0;12
Justin Marshall, Merrillville;2;0;0;0;12
Silas Mathis, Merrillville;2;0;0;0;12
Lane Zander, North Newton;2;0;0;0;12
Colton Wilkie, Portage;2;0;0;0;12
Tony Guevara, South Central;2;0;0;0;12
Luke Costica, Valparaiso;2;0;0;0;12
Mick Nowarita, Valparaiso;2;0;0;0;12
Blake Breitzke, Wheeler;2;0;0;0;12
Mario Price, Calumet;1;2;0;0;10
Jaiden Almaraz, Merrillville;0;0;10;0;10
TACKLES
Player, school;Tckls.
Troy Ribar, Wheeler;36
Gavin Zolvinski, LaPorte;27
Jacob Oehmen, South Central;26
Nick Shuble, LaPorte;21
Andrew Huizar, South Central;21
Jake Serafin, Wheeler;21
Gage DeMarco, Chesterton;19
Nathan Carlson, Calumet Christian;18
Chase Lewis, LaPorte;18
Kyle Simmons, Lowell;18
Matt Mulligan, South Central;18
Eddie Bastardo, Andrean;17
Matthew McCracken, Chesterton;17
Tyler Carr, South Central;17
Austin Goodrich, Wheeler;17
Tino Ponce, Calumet;16
Colin Foy, Hanover Central;16
Jaykob Ruiz, LaPorte;16
Taijon Span, Merrillville;16
Michael Dzyacky Jr., Portage;16
Cory Davis, Wheeler;16
Demetrius Maynard, Calumet;15
Colten Zableckis, Hanover Central;15
Billy Jones, Andrean;14
Daniel Reeves, Hammond Central;14
Djuan Washington, Portage;14
Mason Cormican, Calumet Christian;13
Dane Snemis, Chesterton;13
Jeremiah Ruth, Hammond Central;13
Jake Simpson, Hobart;13
Frederick Retic, Merrillville;13
Phillip Roche, Merrillville;13
Anthony Mendoza, Portage;13
Cameron Walker, Portage;13
Tony Guevara, South Central;13
Max Mortimer, Wheeler;13
Jaden Marsh, Andrean;12
EJ Shirrells, Merrillville;12
Aidan Barney, Portage;12
Trey Stephens, Andrean;11
David Flores, Calumet;11
Chris Olsen, Griffith;11
Austin Vankley, Hanover Central;11
Ryan Flores, Hobart;11
Rondell Latiker, Merrillville;11
Corey Hill, Portage;11
Brandin Young, South Central;11
Nathan Craft, Valparaiso;11
David Horgash, Wheeler;11
Alfonso Salinas, Andrean;10
Noah Angel, Griffith;10
Connor Grish, Griffith;10
Giovani Bailey, Hammond Central;10
Braydon Carlson, Hobart;10
Gavin Miller, Hobart;10
Joshua Moore, Lowell;10
Nick Notaro, South Central;10
Bassam Elaiyan, Valparaiso;10
Josh Bell, Wheeler;10
Drayk Bowen, Andrean;9
James Mantel, Andrean;9
Kyle Cipowski, Bishop Noll;9
Logan Fast, Boone Grove;9
Jaxson Lawson, Griffith;9
Ryan Hildeman, Hanover Central;9
Brady Bernith, LaPorte;9
Jae Blank, Lowell;9
Devin Jarrett, Merrillville;9
Luke Osburn, South Central;9
Mason McMullen, Valparaiso;9
Lebarron Burton, West Side;9
SACKS
Player, school;Sacks
Mason Cormican, Calumet Christian;3
Jake Simpson, Hobart;3
Eddie Bastardo, Andrean;2
Jaden Marsh, Andrean;2
Chris Myles, Calumet;2
Chris Olsen, Griffith;2
Jeremiah Ruth, Hammond Central;2
Kyle Haessly, Hanover Central;2
Hayden Lowe, LaPorte;2
Ryan Hildeman, Hanover Central;1.5
INTERCEPTIONS
Player, school;INTs
Mario Price, Calumet;3
Colin Phelps, Griffith;2
Phillip Roche, Merrillville;2
CJ Brown, West Side;2
Austin Goodrich, Wheeler;2
Compiled by Steve Gorches. Coaches can submit weekly cumulative stats to MUNsports@lee.net
