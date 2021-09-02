 Skip to main content
Here are the football statistical leaders across Northwest Indiana through two weeks
agate alert urgent

Chris Mullen, Chesterton

Chesterton QB Chris Mullen has rushed for two touchdowns and is the Region passing leader through two weeks with 511 yards and six touchdowns passing.

 John Luke, File, The Times

PASSING

Player, school;Comp.;Att.;Yds.;TD

Chris Mullen, Chesterton;33;43;511;6

Angel Nelson, Merrillville;28;42;498;6

Scott Ballentine, Andrean;47;70;495;4

RJ Anglin, LaPorte;20;42;329;3

Preston Morris, Wheeler;27;54;327;3

Josh Bloom, Portage;17;35;297;3

Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;14;35;292;3

Willie Feagin, Bishop Noll;12;21;281;3

Noah Ehrlich, Hobart;25;42;280;1

Anthony Huber, Hammond Central;13;33;279;3

JJ Johnson, Crown Point;21;31;214;1

Colin Phelps, Griffith;5;12;200;3

Matt Koontz, Hanover Central;7;16;193;4

Quentin Falls, Calumet;5;7;158;3

Zack Hanchar, South Central;9;35;146;1

Nick Steele, Highland;10;17;106;2

Noah Lewis, Bishop Noll;4;15;99;2

Kyle Thomas, Marian Catholic;7;19;99;1

Logan Lockhart, Valparaiso;7;11;95;0

RUSHING

Player, school;Att.;Yds.;TD

Willie Feagin, Bishop Noll;30;409;3

Camajay Griffin-Terrell, West Side;40;347;4

Joseph Heuer, Lowell;49;269;3

Hayden Vinyard, Valparaiso;28;268;5

Devan Howard, Portage;25;262;3

Lavarion Logan, Merrillville;37;256;4

Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;22;254;3

Tony Guevara, South Central;37;244;2

Collin Bergquist, LaPorte;47;232;2

Cameron Thompson, Griffith;16;220;4

Kadyn Rowland, North Newton;27;219;1

Elijah Tiawhan, Crown Point;26;177;0

Matt Koontz, Hanover Central;12;176;2

Xavier Williams, Lake Central;21;176;3

Kyle Atkinson, Griffith;26;173;4

JJ Johnson, Crown Point;29;160;2

Riley Bank, Lowell;29;145;3

Kyle Haessly, Hanover Central;16;140;4

Trey Gibson, Hobart;41;139;3

Blake Siurek, Munster;38;128;1

Evan Gagnon, North Newton;29;122;2

Caden Brann, Wheeler;19;109;0

Kyle Thomas, Marian Catholic;29;100;0

Mick Nowarita, Valparaiso;16;96;2

Benard Taylor, Calumet;13;92;3

Nicari Dennie, Bishop Noll;10;91;0

Jaxson Lawson, Griffith;21;90;0

Devan James, Morton;10;87;0

Anthony Ponce, Calumet;15;85;2

Drayk Bowen, Andrean;20;75;1

Joseph Hazelwood, Calumet Christian;29;74;1

Dontell Harris, Morton;28;72;0

Chris Mullen, Chesterton;19;61;2

Tommy Bonner, Hanover Central;3;60;1

DaVierre McNair, Bishop Noll;13;57;0

Amarion Brooks, Lake Central;8;57;2

Colin Phelps, Griffith;17;55;0

Billy Jones, Andrean;10;54;1

Logan Lockhart, Valparaiso;8;50;1

RECEIVING

Player, school;Rec.;Yds;TD

Jordan Woods, Hammond Central;8;208;3

Silas Mathis, Merrillville;12;199;2

Joshua Fuentes, Calumet Christian;8;180;2

Kyle Atkinson, Griffith;4;163;3

Patrick Clacks III, Andrean;6;162;2

Blaise Evensen, Wheeler;7;161;3

Colton Wilkie, Portage;6;154;2

Gannan Howes, Hanover Central;2;140;2

Bryce Thomas, Chesterton;7;137;1

Alonzo Paul, Andrean;12;135;1

Justin Marshall, Merrillville;3;132;2

Jackson Westmoreland, Chesterton;10;127;2

Robby Ballentine, Andrean;13;119;1

Cody Johnston, Hobart;5;115;1

Lavarion Logan, Merrillville;7;112;2

Jamarie Murry, Calumet;3;100;2

Jayden Parkes, LaPorte;7;100;1

Antonio Christensen, LaPorte;5;92;1

Cory Davis, Wheeler;9;91;0

Jacob Oehmen, South Central;5;89;1

Thomas Vo, Valparaiso;3;89;0

Tyler Peterson, Chesterton;6;88;1

Ethan Troy, Chesterton;5;83;1

Evan Gagnon, North Newton;1;80;0

Roman Hernandez, Morton;5;79;1

Landen Delich, Crown Point;8;76;0

TJ Caldwell, Calumet;4;74;0

Daniel Reeves, Hammond Central;4;71;0

Devan Howard, Portage;6;71;0

Stevie Salman, Highland;4;70;1

Braydon Carlson, Hobart;4;65;0

Grant Ott-Large, LaPorte;4;65;1

Evan Cizewski, LaPorte;2;62;0

Randy Lach, Crown Point;2;61;1

Landon Carlson, Calumet Christian;2;56;0

Jaden Gilmore, Bishop Noll;2;51;0

SCORING

Player, school;TD;2pt;XP;FG;Pts.

Kyle Atkinson, Griffith;7;0;0;0;42

Lavarion Logan, Merrillville;6;0;0;0;36

Hayden Vinyard, Valparaiso;5;0;0;0;30

Camajay Griffin-Terrell, West Side;4;4;0;0;28

Cameron Thompson, Griffith;4;0;0;0;24

Kyle Haessly, Hanover Central;4;0;0;0;24

Willie Feagin, Bishop Noll;3;0;0;0;18

Benard Taylor, Calumet;3;0;0;0;18

Jordan Landkrohn, Calumet Christian;3;0;0;0;18

JJ Johnson, Crown Point;3;0;0;0;18

Jordan Woods, Hammond Central;3;0;0;0;18

Gannan Howes, Hanover Central;3;0;0;0;18

Trey Gibson, Hobart;3;0;0;0;18

Xavier Williams, Lake Central;3;0;0;0;18

Riley Bank, Lowell;3;0;0;0;18

Joseph Heuer, Lowell;3;0;0;0;18

Devan Howard, Portage;3;0;0;0;18

Blaise Evensen, Wheeler;3;0;0;0;18

Evan Gagnon, North Newton;2;2;0;0;16

Jackson Kopp, Valparaiso;0;0;13;1;16

Jamarie Murry, Calumet;2;1;0;0;14

Joshua Fuentes, Calumet Christian;2;1;0;0;14

Kyle Brouwer, Hanover Central;0;0;10;1;13

Patrick Clacks III, Andrean;2;0;0;0;12

Anthony Ponce, Calumet;2;0;0;0;12

Chris Mullen, Chesterton;2;0;0;0;12

Jackson Westmoreland, Chesterton;2;0;0;0;12

Matt Koontz, Hanover Central;2;0;0;0;12

Amarion Brooks, Lake Central;2;0;0;0;12

Collin Bergquist, LaPorte;2;0;0;0;12

Jayden Parkes, LaPorte;2;0;0;0;12

Justin Marshall, Merrillville;2;0;0;0;12

Silas Mathis, Merrillville;2;0;0;0;12

Lane Zander, North Newton;2;0;0;0;12

Colton Wilkie, Portage;2;0;0;0;12

Tony Guevara, South Central;2;0;0;0;12

Luke Costica, Valparaiso;2;0;0;0;12

Mick Nowarita, Valparaiso;2;0;0;0;12

Blake Breitzke, Wheeler;2;0;0;0;12

Mario Price, Calumet;1;2;0;0;10

Jaiden Almaraz, Merrillville;0;0;10;0;10

TACKLES

Player, school;Tckls.

Troy Ribar, Wheeler;36

Gavin Zolvinski, LaPorte;27

Jacob Oehmen, South Central;26

Nick Shuble, LaPorte;21

Andrew Huizar, South Central;21

Jake Serafin, Wheeler;21

Gage DeMarco, Chesterton;19

Nathan Carlson, Calumet Christian;18

Chase Lewis, LaPorte;18

Kyle Simmons, Lowell;18

Matt Mulligan, South Central;18

Eddie Bastardo, Andrean;17

Matthew McCracken, Chesterton;17

Tyler Carr, South Central;17

Austin Goodrich, Wheeler;17

Tino Ponce, Calumet;16

Colin Foy, Hanover Central;16

Jaykob Ruiz, LaPorte;16

Taijon Span, Merrillville;16

Michael Dzyacky Jr., Portage;16

Cory Davis, Wheeler;16

Demetrius Maynard, Calumet;15

Colten Zableckis, Hanover Central;15

Billy Jones, Andrean;14

Daniel Reeves, Hammond Central;14

Djuan Washington, Portage;14

Mason Cormican, Calumet Christian;13

Dane Snemis, Chesterton;13

Jeremiah Ruth, Hammond Central;13

Jake Simpson, Hobart;13

Frederick Retic, Merrillville;13

Phillip Roche, Merrillville;13

Anthony Mendoza, Portage;13

Cameron Walker, Portage;13

Tony Guevara, South Central;13

Max Mortimer, Wheeler;13

Jaden Marsh, Andrean;12

EJ Shirrells, Merrillville;12

Aidan Barney, Portage;12

Trey Stephens, Andrean;11

David Flores, Calumet;11

Chris Olsen, Griffith;11

Austin Vankley, Hanover Central;11

Ryan Flores, Hobart;11

Rondell Latiker, Merrillville;11

Corey Hill, Portage;11

Brandin Young, South Central;11

Nathan Craft, Valparaiso;11

David Horgash, Wheeler;11

Alfonso Salinas, Andrean;10

Noah Angel, Griffith;10

Connor Grish, Griffith;10

Giovani Bailey, Hammond Central;10

Braydon Carlson, Hobart;10

Gavin Miller, Hobart;10

Joshua Moore, Lowell;10

Nick Notaro, South Central;10

Bassam Elaiyan, Valparaiso;10

Josh Bell, Wheeler;10

Drayk Bowen, Andrean;9

James Mantel, Andrean;9

Kyle Cipowski, Bishop Noll;9

Logan Fast, Boone Grove;9

Jaxson Lawson, Griffith;9

Ryan Hildeman, Hanover Central;9

Brady Bernith, LaPorte;9

Jae Blank, Lowell;9

Devin Jarrett, Merrillville;9

Luke Osburn, South Central;9

Mason McMullen, Valparaiso;9

Lebarron Burton, West Side;9

SACKS

Player, school;Sacks

Mason Cormican, Calumet Christian;3

Jake Simpson, Hobart;3

Eddie Bastardo, Andrean;2

Jaden Marsh, Andrean;2

Chris Myles, Calumet;2

Chris Olsen, Griffith;2

Jeremiah Ruth, Hammond Central;2

Kyle Haessly, Hanover Central;2

Hayden Lowe, LaPorte;2

Ryan Hildeman, Hanover Central;1.5

INTERCEPTIONS

Player, school;INTs

Mario Price, Calumet;3

Colin Phelps, Griffith;2

Phillip Roche, Merrillville;2

CJ Brown, West Side;2

Austin Goodrich, Wheeler;2

Compiled by Steve Gorches. Coaches can submit weekly cumulative stats to MUNsports@lee.net

Watch Now: Related Video

Related to this story

