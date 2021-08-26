 Skip to main content
Here is who is leading the Region in Week 1 football statistics
PASSING

Player, school;Comp.;Att.;Yds.;TD

RJ Anglin, LaPorte;16;31;272;3

Scott Ballentine, Andrean;30;42;254;2

Chris Mullen, Chesterton;18;23;238;3

Angel Nelson, Merrillville;14;23;228;3

Preston Morris, Wheeler;13;21;178;2

Noah Ehrlich, Hobart;15;27;166;0

Quentin Falls, Calumet;5;7;158;3

Josh Bloom, Portage;5;9;119;1

Matt Koontz, Hanover Central;4;7;110;3

Nick Steele, Highland;10;17;106;2

Logan Lockhart, Valparaiso;7;11;95;0

RUSHING

Player, school;Att.;Yds.;TD

Camajay Griffin-Terrell, West Side;30;339;4

Hayden Vinyard, Valparaiso;24;217;4

Lavarion Logan, Merrillville;24;186;3

Tony Guevara, South Central;15;140;2

JJ Johnson, Crown Point;18;139;2

Kyle Atkinson, Griffith;11;118;1

Caden Brann, Wheeler;15;111;1

Devan Howard, Portage;8;106;2

Trey Gibson, Hobart;25;93;1

Joseph Heuer, Lowell;28;93;1

Devan James, Morton;10;87;0

Drayk Bowen, Andrean;12;64;1

Tommy Bonner, Hanover Central;3;60;1

Anthony Ponce, Calumet;6;54;1

Elijah Tiawhan, Crown Point;8;53;0

Logan Lockhart, Valparaiso;8;50;0

Michael Nowarita, Valparaiso;11;50;1

Chad Kackos, Boone Grove;7;47;0

Karmine Hubbard, Lake Station;5;47;0

Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;4;46;1

Nick Steele, Highland;9;45;1

Josh Bloom, Portage;14;45;0

Kyle Haessly, Hanover Central;9;44;2

Blake Siurek, Munster;11;41;0

Jason Lawrence, Highland;6;40;0

Chris Mullen, Chesterton;14;39;0

Riley Bank, Lowell;16;39;1

Billy Jones, Andrean;6;33;0

Matt Koontz, Hanover Central;3;33;0

RECEIVING

Player, school;Rec.;Yds;TD

Silas Mathis, Merrillville;8;138;1

Blaise Evensen, Wheeler;5;119;2

Jamarie Murry, Calumet;3;100;2

Tajuanda McCline, LaPorte;6;94;1

Bryce Thomas, Chesterton;4;93;1

Antonio Christensen, LaPorte;4;85;1

Alonzo Paul, Andrean;10;82;0

Colton Wilkie, Portage;2;82;1

TJ Caldwell, Calumet;4;74;0

Gannan Howes, Hanover Central;1;74;1

Patrick Clacks, Andrean;4;72;1

Stevie Salman, Highland;4;70;1

Cody Johnston, Hobart;3;65;0

Evan Cizewski, LaPorte;2;62;0

Roman Hernandez, Morton;4;62;1

Randy Lach, Crown Point;2;61;1

Lavarion Logan, Merrillville;3;61;2

Robby Ballentine, Andrean;7;53;1

Jackson Westmoreland, Chesterton;3;47;1

Cory Davis, Wheeler;5;45;0

Aerik Tanis, Highland;1;40;0

Luke Stento, Chesterton;2;37;1

Braydon Carlson, Hobart;2;37;0

Ryan Marx, Lowell;2;33;0

SCORING

Player, school;TD;2pt;XP;FG;Pts

Lavarion Logan, Merrillville;5;0;0;0;30

Camajay Griffin-Terrell, West Side;4;4;0;0;28

Hayden Vinyard, Valparaiso;4;0;0;0;24

Jamarie Murry, Calumet;2;1;0;0;14

JJ Johnson, Crown Point;2;0;0;0;12

Kyle Atkinson, Griffith;2;0;0;0;12

Kyle Haessly, Hanover Central;2;0;0;0;12

Gannan Howes, Hanover Central;2;0;0;0;12

Devan Howard, Portage;2;0;0;0;12

Tony Guevara, South Central;2;0;0;0;12

Blake Breitzke, Wheeler;2;0;0;0;12

Blaise Evensen, Wheeler;2;0;0;0;12

Mario Price, Calumet;1;2;0;0;10

TACKLES

Player, school;Tkls

Nicholas Shuble, LaPorte;16

Jacob Oehmen, South Central;16

Troy Ribar, Wheeler;16

Andrew Huizar, South Central;13

Gavin Zolvinski, LaPorte;12

Billy Jones, Andrean;10

Alex Ponce, Calumet;10

Logan Fast, Boone Grove;9

Chase Lewis, LaPorte;9

Jaykob Ruiz, LaPorte;9

Tyler Carr, South Central;9

Matt Mulligan, South Central;9

Lebarron Burton, West Side;9

Demetrius Maynard, Calumet;8

Taijon Span, Merrillville;8

Alec Castillo, Munster;8

Tony Guevara, South Central;8

Nathan Craft, Valparaiso;8

Mason McMullen, Valparaiso;8

Cory Davis, Wheeler;8

Tyler Torbeson, Boone Grove;7

Chris Olsen, Griffith;7

Devin Jarrett, Merrillville;7

Nick Mavrak, Munster;7

Aaron Hogan, South Central;7

Austin Goodrich, Wheeler;7

Max Mortimer, Wheeler;7

Jake Serafin, Wheeler;7

Jae Blank, Lowell;7

Joshua Moore, Lowell;7

Trey Stephens, Andrean;6

Chad Kackos, Boone Grove;6

Scott Flores, Calumet;6

Timothy Pyle, Calumet;6

Connor Grish, Griffith;6

Kyle Haessly, Hanover Central;6

Hayden Lowe, LaPorte;6

Frederick Retic, Merrillville;6

EJ Shirrells, Merrillville;6

Brendan Budeselich, Munster;6

Nick Notaro, South Central;6

David Horgash, Wheeler;6

Bassam Elaiyan, Valparaiso;6

Eddie Bastardo, Andrean;5

Drayk Bowen, Andrean;5

Khaled Alzeer, Boone Grove;5

Ben Taborski, Boone Grove;5

Noah Angel, Griffith;5

Hunter Smith, Griffith;5

Ryan Hildeman, Hanover Central;5

Fabio Gama, Lake Station;5

Kyle Simmons, Lowell;5

Blake Siurek, Munster;5

Luke Osburn, South Central;5

Braylon Matthews, West Side;5

Drake Simatovich, Wheeler;5

SACKS

Player, school;Sacks

Chris Myles, Calumet;2

Chris Olsen, Griffith;2

Ryan Hildeman, Hanover Central;1.5

Chad Kackos, Boone Grove;1

Benjamin Rueda, Boone Grove;1

Ben Taborski, Boone Grove;1

Tyler Torbeson, Boone Grove;1

Timothy Pyle, Calumet;1

Carter Crowe, Griffith;1

Daryl Lopez, Griffith;1

Kyle Haessly, Hanover Central;1

Devon Duschek, LaPorte;1

Jae Blank, Lowell;1

Andrew Huizar, South Central;1

Thanasi Georgiadis, Valparaiso;1

Terrelle Elmore, West Side;1

Cory Davis, Wheeler;1

INTERCEPTIONS

Player, school;INTs

Mario Price, Calumet;2

Phillip Roche, Merrillville;2

CJ Brown, West Side;2

Austin Goodrich, Wheeler;2

Compiled by Steve Gorches. Coaches can submit weekly cumulative stats to MUNsports@lee.net

Football Recap: Catch up on all the Week 1 excitement here!

Miss anything from the first week of the Indiana high school football season? Here's what fans need to know from game recaps, highlights, photos, videos and more.

