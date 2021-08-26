Here is who is leading the Region in Week 1 football statistics

PASSING
Player, school;Comp.;Att.;Yds.;TD
RJ Anglin, LaPorte;16;31;272;3
Scott Ballentine, Andrean;30;42;254;2
Chris Mullen, Chesterton;18;23;238;3
Angel Nelson, Merrillville;14;23;228;3
Preston Morris, Wheeler;13;21;178;2
Noah Ehrlich, Hobart;15;27;166;0
Quentin Falls, Calumet;5;7;158;3
Josh Bloom, Portage;5;9;119;1
Matt Koontz, Hanover Central;4;7;110;3
Nick Steele, Highland;10;17;106;2
Logan Lockhart, Valparaiso;7;11;95;0
RUSHING
Player, school;Att.;Yds.;TD
Camajay Griffin-Terrell, West Side;30;339;4
Hayden Vinyard, Valparaiso;24;217;4
Lavarion Logan, Merrillville;24;186;3
Tony Guevara, South Central;15;140;2
JJ Johnson, Crown Point;18;139;2
Kyle Atkinson, Griffith;11;118;1
Caden Brann, Wheeler;15;111;1
Devan Howard, Portage;8;106;2
Trey Gibson, Hobart;25;93;1
Joseph Heuer, Lowell;28;93;1
Devan James, Morton;10;87;0
Drayk Bowen, Andrean;12;64;1
Tommy Bonner, Hanover Central;3;60;1
Anthony Ponce, Calumet;6;54;1
Elijah Tiawhan, Crown Point;8;53;0
Logan Lockhart, Valparaiso;8;50;0
Michael Nowarita, Valparaiso;11;50;1
Chad Kackos, Boone Grove;7;47;0
Karmine Hubbard, Lake Station;5;47;0
Romeo Guerra, Lake Station;4;46;1
Nick Steele, Highland;9;45;1
Josh Bloom, Portage;14;45;0
Kyle Haessly, Hanover Central;9;44;2
Blake Siurek, Munster;11;41;0
Jason Lawrence, Highland;6;40;0
Chris Mullen, Chesterton;14;39;0
Riley Bank, Lowell;16;39;1
Billy Jones, Andrean;6;33;0
Matt Koontz, Hanover Central;3;33;0
RECEIVING
Player, school;Rec.;Yds;TD
Silas Mathis, Merrillville;8;138;1
Blaise Evensen, Wheeler;5;119;2
Jamarie Murry, Calumet;3;100;2
Tajuanda McCline, LaPorte;6;94;1
Bryce Thomas, Chesterton;4;93;1
Antonio Christensen, LaPorte;4;85;1
Alonzo Paul, Andrean;10;82;0
Colton Wilkie, Portage;2;82;1
TJ Caldwell, Calumet;4;74;0
Gannan Howes, Hanover Central;1;74;1
Patrick Clacks, Andrean;4;72;1
Stevie Salman, Highland;4;70;1
Cody Johnston, Hobart;3;65;0
Evan Cizewski, LaPorte;2;62;0
Roman Hernandez, Morton;4;62;1
Randy Lach, Crown Point;2;61;1
Lavarion Logan, Merrillville;3;61;2
Robby Ballentine, Andrean;7;53;1
Jackson Westmoreland, Chesterton;3;47;1
Cory Davis, Wheeler;5;45;0
Aerik Tanis, Highland;1;40;0
Luke Stento, Chesterton;2;37;1
Braydon Carlson, Hobart;2;37;0
Ryan Marx, Lowell;2;33;0
SCORING
Player, school;TD;2pt;XP;FG;Pts
Lavarion Logan, Merrillville;5;0;0;0;30
Camajay Griffin-Terrell, West Side;4;4;0;0;28
Hayden Vinyard, Valparaiso;4;0;0;0;24
Jamarie Murry, Calumet;2;1;0;0;14
JJ Johnson, Crown Point;2;0;0;0;12
Kyle Atkinson, Griffith;2;0;0;0;12
Kyle Haessly, Hanover Central;2;0;0;0;12
Gannan Howes, Hanover Central;2;0;0;0;12
Devan Howard, Portage;2;0;0;0;12
Tony Guevara, South Central;2;0;0;0;12
Blake Breitzke, Wheeler;2;0;0;0;12
Blaise Evensen, Wheeler;2;0;0;0;12
Mario Price, Calumet;1;2;0;0;10
TACKLES
Player, school;Tkls
Nicholas Shuble, LaPorte;16
Jacob Oehmen, South Central;16
Troy Ribar, Wheeler;16
Andrew Huizar, South Central;13
Gavin Zolvinski, LaPorte;12
Billy Jones, Andrean;10
Alex Ponce, Calumet;10
Logan Fast, Boone Grove;9
Chase Lewis, LaPorte;9
Jaykob Ruiz, LaPorte;9
Tyler Carr, South Central;9
Matt Mulligan, South Central;9
Lebarron Burton, West Side;9
Demetrius Maynard, Calumet;8
Taijon Span, Merrillville;8
Alec Castillo, Munster;8
Tony Guevara, South Central;8
Nathan Craft, Valparaiso;8
Mason McMullen, Valparaiso;8
Cory Davis, Wheeler;8
Tyler Torbeson, Boone Grove;7
Chris Olsen, Griffith;7
Devin Jarrett, Merrillville;7
Nick Mavrak, Munster;7
Aaron Hogan, South Central;7
Austin Goodrich, Wheeler;7
Max Mortimer, Wheeler;7
Jake Serafin, Wheeler;7
Jae Blank, Lowell;7
Joshua Moore, Lowell;7
Trey Stephens, Andrean;6
Chad Kackos, Boone Grove;6
Scott Flores, Calumet;6
Timothy Pyle, Calumet;6
Connor Grish, Griffith;6
Kyle Haessly, Hanover Central;6
Hayden Lowe, LaPorte;6
Frederick Retic, Merrillville;6
EJ Shirrells, Merrillville;6
Brendan Budeselich, Munster;6
Nick Notaro, South Central;6
David Horgash, Wheeler;6
Bassam Elaiyan, Valparaiso;6
Eddie Bastardo, Andrean;5
Drayk Bowen, Andrean;5
Khaled Alzeer, Boone Grove;5
Ben Taborski, Boone Grove;5
Noah Angel, Griffith;5
Hunter Smith, Griffith;5
Ryan Hildeman, Hanover Central;5
Fabio Gama, Lake Station;5
Kyle Simmons, Lowell;5
Blake Siurek, Munster;5
Luke Osburn, South Central;5
Braylon Matthews, West Side;5
Drake Simatovich, Wheeler;5
SACKS
Player, school;Sacks
Chris Myles, Calumet;2
Chris Olsen, Griffith;2
Ryan Hildeman, Hanover Central;1.5
Chad Kackos, Boone Grove;1
Benjamin Rueda, Boone Grove;1
Ben Taborski, Boone Grove;1
Tyler Torbeson, Boone Grove;1
Timothy Pyle, Calumet;1
Carter Crowe, Griffith;1
Daryl Lopez, Griffith;1
Kyle Haessly, Hanover Central;1
Devon Duschek, LaPorte;1
Jae Blank, Lowell;1
Andrew Huizar, South Central;1
Thanasi Georgiadis, Valparaiso;1
Terrelle Elmore, West Side;1
Cory Davis, Wheeler;1
INTERCEPTIONS
Player, school;INTs
Mario Price, Calumet;2
Phillip Roche, Merrillville;2
CJ Brown, West Side;2
Austin Goodrich, Wheeler;2
Compiled by Steve Gorches. Coaches can submit weekly cumulative stats to MUNsports@lee.net
