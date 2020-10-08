Here's how Calumet found an opponent after a cancellation 24 hours before kickoff

Good and Gibson Southern coach Nick Hart eventually came to a compromise. Hart’s father John coaches at Brownsburg and after a few phone calls, Brownsburg agreed to provide a venue for a game on Saturday afternoon.

That Good knew very little about Gibson Southern, other than Purdue quarterback commit Brady Allen was on the roster, was of no consequence. The fact that Calumet eventually lost 31-6 also held no relevance. What mattered most of all was finally getting Calumet on the football field in the 2020 season.

“We didn’t win, but it was absolutely a win,” Good said. “We are more ready for the tournament now than we were before we played the game. We were able to get a bus ride in, we were able to go through our protocols. We learned a lot.”

Calumet is currently scheduled for its home opener on Friday against River Forest. The Ingots have played seven games already this season. Good couldn’t care less. He’s just thrilled his players will get a chance to play under the lights at home.

“Last week was supposed to be our senior night,” Good said. “We’ve got another crack at it this weekend. These kids have been around for the full rebuild. We have 15 seniors and we’re excited to honor them on Friday.”

59ers show versatility