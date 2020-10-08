 Skip to main content
Here's how Calumet found an opponent after a cancellation 24 hours before kickoff
PREP FOOTBALL | NOTES

Here's how Calumet found an opponent after a cancellation 24 hours before kickoff

Rick Good -- Calumet football

Calumet coach Rick Good and his team had their first game canceled 24 hours before kickoff last week. The Warriors found an opponent and were able to make their season debut.

 James Boyd, File, The Times

Rick Good had patiently sat on the sidelines for six weeks, so when his Calumet football team was finally given clearance to play, nothing was going to stand in his way of making it happen.

Not even an 11th-hour cancellation.

When the Warriors came off the practice field last Thursday, Good was informed that Lake Station was bowing out of Friday night’s game because of lack of numbers in the program. With only three opportunities left to play before the postseason, Good wasn’t going to let another weekend go by without a game for his team.

“We turned our attention to finding a game,” Good said. “We had been 0-for-6 doing that so far, so we needed to make sure we got on the field.”

Good went to John Harrell’s football website and began scanning the schedule for teams with an open date. He eventually called every school that had a Week 7 opening and he heard back from Gibson Southern, a school located 260 miles away in Fort Branch.

“I probably should’ve checked geography before I made these calls,” Good said. “We couldn’t go five hours to them and they couldn’t come five hours to us.”

Good and Gibson Southern coach Nick Hart eventually came to a compromise. Hart’s father John coaches at Brownsburg and after a few phone calls, Brownsburg agreed to provide a venue for a game on Saturday afternoon.

That Good knew very little about Gibson Southern, other than Purdue quarterback commit Brady Allen was on the roster, was of no consequence. The fact that Calumet eventually lost 31-6 also held no relevance. What mattered most of all was finally getting Calumet on the football field in the 2020 season.

“We didn’t win, but it was absolutely a win,” Good said. “We are more ready for the tournament now than we were before we played the game. We were able to get a bus ride in, we were able to go through our protocols. We learned a lot.”

Calumet is currently scheduled for its home opener on Friday against River Forest. The Ingots have played seven games already this season. Good couldn’t care less. He’s just thrilled his players will get a chance to play under the lights at home.

“Last week was supposed to be our senior night,” Good said. “We’ve got another crack at it this weekend. These kids have been around for the full rebuild. We have 15 seniors and we’re excited to honor them on Friday.”

59ers show versatility

In a year of uncertainty, the Andrean football team has made sure it can take one thing to the bank each and every week. Its offense is going to score points.

The 59ers have scored at least 35 points in each of their last five games and the offensive side of the ball is rolling under senior transfer quarterback Joe Cimino. He is hardly the only weapon.

Joe Cimino blends in perfectly with Andrean

Senior running back Ryan Walsh has 754 yards of total offense and nine rushing touchdowns while receivers Alonzo Paul and Nicky Flesher have combined for 44 catches, 569 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jack Salzeider (12) and Cam Thornton (10) each have double digit catches and tight end Dom Ditola has seven catches this season, with five of them going for touchdowns.

“Our success has a lot to do based on the system we run itself,” Andrean coach Chris Skinner said. “Our offense is hard to describe. It can take on various forms. We can use the power running game, we can go zone or we can go pass heavy. There’s a built-in versatility. That’s one part of it. Then you throw in all the options we have and it allows you to do more.”

Andrean (6-1) will travel to Kankakee Valley (6-1) on Friday for a chance to clinch a share of the Northwest Crossroads Conference title.

