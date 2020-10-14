Here's how Region conferences are determining champions

As it stands, LaPorte, Portage and Lake Central are the only three teams in the DAC that have made it through the season without missing any games. They have a combined record of 7-17 while the other five teams in the conference are a combined 21-9.

“It was the only way for us to find an equitable way and we decided to do it across the board for all of our sports,” Dorulla said. “Football is the toughest because you only get one week to do it. We’ve already talked about basketball and we’ll have the opportunity to reschedule games if we need to.”

Not all conferences are taking the same path. The Greater South Shore Conference is going to use winning percentage when factoring in a conference champion, but even that could have some controversy. Griffith is currently 3-0 in conference and will face Wheeler this Friday while Calumet (1-0) will face Bishop Noll. Both Calumet and Whiting will be limited to just two conference games because of COVID-19 restrictions from the beginning of the season.

