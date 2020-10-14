 Skip to main content
Here's how Region conferences are determining champions
alert top story urgent
PREP FOOTBALL | NOTES

Valparaiso’s senior class has helped win three straight Duneland Athletic Conference titles. Due to a technicality, the Vikings aren’t winning a fourth this season.

Individual conferences have been left to determine how to crown a champion after the impact of COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the schedule this season. The Duneland Athletic Conference determined earlier this year that schools that had to cancel a game due to COVID-19 would technically be the team that lost the game.

Valparaiso had to cancel games against Crown Point and Merrillville this season, resulting in losses to the Bulldogs and Pirates in the eyes of the conference. While Valparaiso remains undefeated and the school is looking for its 21st straight conference victory against Lake Central this weekend, the conference race will come down to Friday’s game between Merrillville and Chesterton.

“The team that was forced to cancel the game, that’s the team that gets the loss,” Crown Point athletic director Bill Dorulla said. “It doesn’t affect your overall record, but it does affect the conference standings.”

Dorulla knows all too well about the rule given the Bulldogs were forced to cancel their final two games of the regular season. Crown Point beat Lake Central and Portage on the field this year and was granted a victory over Valparaiso off the field. The Bulldogs lost to Merrillville and LaPorte on the field and will end the regular season with losses to Chesterton and Michigan City off the field.

As it stands, LaPorte, Portage and Lake Central are the only three teams in the DAC that have made it through the season without missing any games. They have a combined record of 7-17 while the other five teams in the conference are a combined 21-9.

“It was the only way for us to find an equitable way and we decided to do it across the board for all of our sports,” Dorulla said. “Football is the toughest because you only get one week to do it. We’ve already talked about basketball and we’ll have the opportunity to reschedule games if we need to.”

Not all conferences are taking the same path. The Greater South Shore Conference is going to use winning percentage when factoring in a conference champion, but even that could have some controversy. Griffith is currently 3-0 in conference and will face Wheeler this Friday while Calumet (1-0) will face Bishop Noll. Both Calumet and Whiting will be limited to just two conference games because of COVID-19 restrictions from the beginning of the season.

“Our number one thing was we didn’t want to hurt any kids because they couldn’t get games,” Wheeler athletic director Randy Stelter said. “We’re still going to look at everyone for all-conference (awards). As for the standings, we talked at the last AD meeting that winning percentage would be what we use. Soccer was impacted. Volleyball was impacted and football is impacted.”

Andrean can clinch an unbeaten Northwest Crossroads Conference championship with a win over Lowell on Friday. It would have been a game to decide the NCC, but Lowell forfeited five games due to an ineligible player and is 2-5 overall. The 59ers beat Hobart 35-24 on Sept. 25 to take the inside path to the conference title.

JoJo Johnson, Merrillville

Merrillville's JoJo Johnson, left, announced he is decommitting from Cincinnati and pursuing other options. The wide receiver also holds offers from Purdue, Michigan State and Washington State, according to 247sports.

JoJo on the go-go

Merrillville star receiver JoJo Johnson announced Wednesday that he is decommitting from Cincinnati.

It is the second time in six months the senior has backed out of a verbal commitment. In May, Johnson spurned Northern Illinois and gave a verbal commitment to the Bearcats.

Johnson thanked the coaching staff in a tweet. "They showed me nothing but love and respect through this process," he wrote.

The consensus three-star prospect is listed as an athlete. He holds 16 Division I scholarship offers, according to Rivals, including Power 5 offers from Purdue, Indiana, Michigan State, Duke and Washington State. He also has offers from seven MAC schools.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

