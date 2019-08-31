ST. JOHN — Paris Hewlett’s roundabout odyssey through three varsity football programs began the summer before his freshman season and reached a triumphant peak Friday night.
The junior quarterback made his first varsity start under center and reminded teammates and fans of his childhood days with the Hessville Vipers youth football organization. Hewlett threw for 158 yards and two scores and the Governors defeated Lake Central 20-0 on the road.
Hewlett practiced with Morton the summer before his freshman year, even traveling with the team for its weekend camp out of town. However, a few weeks before the start of August practices he broke the news that he was going to Bishop Noll to play with then-senior brother Peyton.
After an 0-9 season in 2017, Noll paused its varsity team because of low numbers. Hewlett followed friends to Calumet, where he played junior varsity most of the time, for the 2018 season.
This summer the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Hessville resident and Scott Middle School product finally rejoined his neighborhood pals as depth at the skill positions and the backup to senior quarterback Credell Prather.
Prather suffered a wrist injury early in a 19-18 season-opening loss to Highland. On Friday, with Hewlett at quarterback Morton (1-1) earned only its second win ever over a Duneland Athletic Conference foe. The other one came in 1983 against LaPorte.
“To be honest it wasn’t that crazy because I was working at quarterback all offseason waiting for this moment,” Hewlett said. “When this moment came, when Noonie (Prather) got hurt, I was sad for him, but I knew it was my time.”
He took full advantage of the opportunity in defensive struggle that included five Lake Central turnovers and 14 Morton penalties for 105 yards. Hewlett hit fellow junior and former Vipers teammate Marcus Hardy deep behind coverage for a 38-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The two teamed up for a 36-yard score with 3:34 to play in the game.
“I know these guys,” Hewlett said. “I know they’re going to play and come right back. They’re reliable.”
A 65-yard scoring strike to JoJo Johnson came back due to a penalty, and that drive ended in a punt. However, Lake Central fumbled during the return, and Hewlett and Johnson led a touchdown drive that put Morton up 13-0, capped by Johnson’s 4-yard TD run in the third quarter.
Hewlett, who had 27 yards rushing, fumbled on an attempted QB sneak at the goal line in the final minute of the first half. He didn’t let it faze him.
“The whole night I was playing like we were down and trying to come back,” Hewlett said. “That’s how I was thinking. Even with three minutes left and us up 20, I was thinking this game is not over. They can still come back.”
Hewlett was 8-for-18 passing, but several short passes were on target and dropped.
“We can’t do everything that we could do with Credell, but we knew he still could do it,” Morton coach Sean Kinsey said of Hewlett. “We knew we were a better team than what we played (Week 1), and we regrouped from that loss and losing our captain, and guys got it done.”
With Prather likely out until at least October, it’s on Hewlett to maintain the leadership role for the time being as the Governors head into a stretch with three home games in September.
“He’s grown up playing with all these cats, and I’m just happy for him that this all worked out for him now,” Kinsey said. “Credell is still our leader, but the way (Hewlett is) stepping up right now is huge for us.”