Highland cancels Week 9 game against Kankakee Valley due to COVID-19

HIGHLAND — Highland has canceled its Week 9 game against Kankakee Valley due to COVID-19, Trojans athletic director Ryan Harrington confirmed to The Times.

The Trojans (3-4) were set to host the Kougars in the regular season finale Friday. Highland is scheduled to host Hobart in the Class 4A Sectional 17 opener against Griffith on Oct. 23.

"We've got a lot of direct contacts at this point, and in order to keep our kids safe and to stop any type of spread among our athletes, we're going to suspend (football) until Monday," Harrington said. "Then we're going to reevaluate and see how this situation unfolds."

All football practice were canceled Wednesday.

In a tweet, Harrington said that "any prepurchased electronic tickets will be refunded in the next 7-14 days via ticket spicket."

