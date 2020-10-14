 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Highland cancels Week 9 game against Kankakee Valley due to COVID-19
breaking urgent
PREP FOOTBALL | COVID-19

Highland cancels Week 9 game against Kankakee Valley due to COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
football stock

HIGHLAND — Highland has canceled its Week 9 game against Kankakee Valley due to COVID-19, Trojans athletic director Ryan Harrington confirmed to The Times.

The Trojans (3-4) were set to host the Kougars in the regular season finale Friday. Highland is scheduled to host Hobart in the Class 4A Sectional 17 opener against Griffith on Oct. 23.

"We've got a lot of direct contacts at this point, and in order to keep our kids safe and to stop any type of spread among our athletes, we're going to suspend (football) until Monday," Harrington said. "Then we're going to reevaluate and see how this situation unfolds."

All football practice were canceled Wednesday.

In a tweet, Harrington said that "any prepurchased electronic tickets will be refunded in the next 7-14 days via ticket spicket."

Check back at nwi.com as this story develops.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts