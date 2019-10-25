EAST CHICAGO — Highland had to come back twice.
E.C. Central controlled much of the first half, leading by two touchdowns late in the second quarter.
The Trojans battled back, taking the lead early in the second half.
In the fourth quarter, Cardinals senior linebacker Jaylin Anderson blocked a punt and teammate Kenya Wright fell on it in the end zone. The Cardinals took a 21-17 lead.
The teams traded punts until Highland had it at the E.C. Central 20 with 1:23 to go. It was three plays later when quarterback Riley Bertalan plunged in from 5 yards out to take the lead.
The Trojans won the Class 4A Sectional 17 opener 24-21 Friday at Pete Rucinski Field.
E.C. Central (6-3) had little trouble moving the ball early. Running back Mike Perkins scored his second touchdown with a little under seven minutes left in the first half.
Perkins had 105 yards rushing in the first two frames. He finished with 118.
Then Brandon Hubbird awoke the Trojans (3-6), returning the subsequent kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown. Ian Fulkerson’s 30-yard field goal cut the Cardinals’ lead to 14-10 at the break.
To open the third quarter, Highland running back Jonah Hill took the ball at the Highland 34-yard line and scampered 66 yards to give the Trojans their first lead of the night on the first play of the second half.
Hill ran for 193 yards on 23 carries. Highland rushed for 268 yards, as a team. The Trojans’ only passing yards came on Bertalan’s 11-yard pass to Hubbird that set up the game-winning run.
Highland will advance to meet Hobart in the sectional semifinals next Friday.