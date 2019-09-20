HIGHLAND — Not often does a football team talk about winning a game to make the town happy.
But that exactly the sort of thing Highland was saying after its 30-3 win over border rival Munster Friday in the Battle of the Bridge.
“It means a lot to this school, a lot to this team. We do it for the fans, also. It’s not just about us,” Highland's Jonah Tillman said. “We just want to make the community happy.”
Tillman ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Trojans ball carriers combined for 320 yards, led by Christian Rios’s 138. Highland only threw the ball three times.
“For us, this trophy is everything. We know what this rivalry means. We know all the former Trojans that laid it on the line,” Highland coach Pete Koulianos said. “We’ve been little brother in this rivalry for a long time and it shows. Sometimes, the way we’ve performed against them has not been up to par. This year, we wanted to come out and make a statement.”
It’s Highland’s second straight win over the Mustangs after losing 14 in a row.
“We’re not just pushovers, anymore,” Tillman said. “This team fights hard against anybody we play.”
The game opened Northwest Crossroads Conference play for both teams.
“It was an opportunity to start 1-0 in the conference, kind of get rolling and see where it shakes out, Koulianos said.
Munster (0-5, 0-1) took one of its first leads of the season with a 19-yard Aleks Maric field goal in the first quarter.
Highland made sure the advantage was short-lived. After a 15-yard personal foul penalty against the Mustangs, the Trojans (3-2, 1-0) moved the ball 67 yards on three consecutive running plays. Tillman’s 14-yard scamper put six points on the board. The kick failed.
Rios broke a 48-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to make it 13-3.
“After the first series, we had some success running the ball and we knew we just wanted to keep pounding it and wearing them down,” Koulianos said.
Rios added a 35-yard scoring run in the third quarter. Tillman got his second with 2:31 left in the game. Conner Olah knocked through a 40-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, as well.
Highland held Munster to 123 total yards. The Mustangs played most of the game in Trojans territory.
The Mustangs were also held back by penalties, racking up 11 for 80 yards in the first half and 14 for 100 in the game.