Highland’s Max Smith takes advantage of his second chance

HIGHLAND — Highland senior quarterback Max Smith knows all about taking advantage of his opportunities, even if it's a second chance.

Smith played the better part of two and a half quarters in Friday’s 12-6 win in overtime against visiting Whiting.

He went to the sidelines with a 6-0 lead early, as junior Blake Vanek came off the bench to play a few series. Smith was then reinserted into the game to help close out the OT win.

“We weren't really getting things done, so (coach Pete Koulianos) put (Blake Vanek) in,” Smith said. “Blake and me always split reps. It was upsetting seeing that, but I knew my time would come again and it did.”

Smith came back during the fourth quarter and led a drive deep into Whiting territory that resulted in a missed field goal with 2:23 left in the game.

“Max stepped up and did a good job,” Koulianos said. “He had some adversity there a little bit. We were just trying to try to create a little spark with putting Blake in a little bit, but we thought Max played really solid. Going into next week we're going to try and hone in on the things that he's going to excel at for sure.”

Highland (1-1) stopped Whiting (1-1) near midfield as regulation ended, and the Trojans won the game in overtime after a Nick Johnson interception of Oiler quarterback Nick Davenport on second down set up the winning score. Jason Lawrence ran in from two yards out on Highland’s second play of OT.

“I was very confident knowing we were on the 10 (yard line),” Smith said. “We practice it all the time. I was very confident that we were going to win that game.”

Smith did his part, completing 6 of 17 passes for 83 yards and rushing for 21 yards and a score. Smith's one-yard plunge gave Highland a 6-0 lead in the second quarter. It was a quarterback keep up the middle, and Smith just followed his big offensive line.

“I feel really good about (our line),” he said. “We’ll keep getting better and better. … We just wanted to pound the ball and run the clock down really, and the offensive line did a great job. We all knew we were going to win. We didn’t know how, but we got it done.”

Koulianos said Smith’s best attribute is his arm strength.

“He's got a really calm demeanor and he's a student of the game,” he said. “He's a very, very solid quarterback, and we just have got to make sure that we're playing to his strengths.”

Smith is making the most of his senior season after being the JV quarterback last year, playing behind Nick Steele.

“I knew my time would come,” Smith said. “I just take it week by week. It’s sad that this is my last year, but it feels great.”

It also felt great to get the first win of the season.

“We really needed it,” Smith said.

Koulianos was proud of how Smith and his teammates grinded out the win.

“That's what you expect from your senior, from a kid that's supposed to be your leader and make the plays when they count,” he said. “We were very fortunate that we got that stop there in overtime, and then we hand the ball off to Jason Lawrence, who's been very slick and hard to tackle. We felt like he could find a crease in the defense and be able to score.”

Next up for Smith and the Trojans is a visit from West Side this Friday.

“We’re going to keep getting better and better,” he said. “There’s a lot of room for improvement, not just everyone else, but on me, too. We’re fine.”

