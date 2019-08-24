HIGHLAND — Highland's Christian Rios doesn’t yet own the resume of one of the Region’s most impactful two-way players, but he but showed Friday why second-year Trojans head coach Pete Koulianos says the junior could be just that by year’s end.
Rios, who plays running back and linebacker, was at the center of critical play after critical play in Highland’s 19-18 upset win against Times No. 4 Morton in the season opener. Among other things, he scooped up a fumble for a touchdown, collected half a dozen tackles, got credit for the longest offensive play of the game and sealed the victory with a backbreaking 16-yard carry in the final minutes of the contest.
“He’s going to be our go-to guy,” Koulianos said. “We knew that going into the season that he was going to have a humongous role on both sides of the ball and he had that (Friday). He’s a playmaker, and we expect our playmakers to go make plays.”
It would have been hard not to take notice of Rios on the newly renovated Highland football field in what was his first varsity start after playing junior varsity with some varsity running back reps as a sophomore.
Rios’s final line included a 79-yard touchdown reception to go along with nine carries for 23 yards on the offensive end with half a dozen tackles, including a couple for loss, and a defensive touchdown at linebacker.
The latter was a 35-yard scoop and score that broke a 9-9 tie with 55 seconds left in the opening half that Koulianos credited for shifting the balance of power in what was a back-and-forth game throughout.
Rios admitted he was in the right place at the right time when he saw the ball pop out and kept his balance along the sideline as he ran it back home.
“Once you get yourself in a spot like that the only thing you can’t do is slow down,” Rios said.
Unfortunately, he eventually would. Early in the second half, Rios broke into open space for what looked like an 84-yard touchdown catch. He fell short at Morton’s 5-yard line untouched in what was one of the odder plays of the game. It was the lone blemish on what was otherwise a complete night that Rios could later laugh off.
“I should have scored there,” he said, “but both of my calves cramped up at the same time. I’m still pretty mad about that.”
Later, with the game on the line and Highland needing a play on third-and-10 with about a minute left Rios took a run 16 yards for a first down to set up a couple of kneels. It was an appropriate end of a breakthrough game the Trojans will expect more of in the games to come.
“He’s already one of the most athletic players we have and if he can fine tune his technique he can be really dangerous for us,” Koulianos said. “He’s going to be a big-time player. I certainly hope people are taking notice of who he is.”