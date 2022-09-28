Highland's Blake Vanek makes the most of his starting spot

MUNSTER — Highland coach Pete Koulianos told his team after Friday's 12-7 win over rival Munster that if they punched the opposition in the mouth, then good things would happen.

Little did the Trojans (2-4, 1-1 Northwest Crossroads Conference) know, it would be a bootleg that won them the game.

In the early part of the second half, Highland adjusted their play calling and went to a single wing formation on multiple plays, with a couple going for big gains. On what would be the game-winning drive, Stevie Salman would line up in the Wildcat and just run it up the middle behind three or four blockers.

However, at the 0:13 mark of the third quarter and down 7-6, Highland junior quarterback Blake Vanek ran one in from 4 yards out on a naked bootleg where he had daylight in which most football players dream.

Vanek began the year as the backup behind quarterback Max Smith, who had played incredibly well in the summer and early on according to Koulianos.

"Max has made some incredible throws and for us, we have two capable quarterbacks," said Koulianos. "With Munster being a hard-nosed, disciplined team, we thought we'd try to go to a power running game in the second half and Blake gives us a lot with his feet."

Vanek was nervous, which is something that the coaching staff noticed.

"We wanted him to settle down a bit because we noticed he was nervous," said Koulianos. "We took him out and gave them a different look with Max and it threw them off."

Vanek was making only his second-career start under center — his first coming against defending Class 2A state champ and Times No. 5 Andrean — and with it being against Munster, the pressure was turned up even more.

"There's lots of things going through your head as a quarterback and you think you have to do everything perfect, but everyone makes mistakes," Vanek said.

Koulianos said that Vanek's most valuable trait is his intelligence on the football field.

"Blake's football IQ is off the charts because he sees things other people don't see," Koulianos said. "He has the ability to come in and manage the game, control the clock and gain some good yardage with his feet."

Part of Vanek's IQ was flexed when he suggested to some of the coaches that the Trojans, who have won five straight over Munster, should run it up the gut since some other formations and plays weren't working.

"I saw that their linebackers were coming up on the ends to hold our jet plays so I told our coaches to run it up the gut," said Vanek, who ran for 58 yards on 10 carries.