MERILLVILLE –Andrean and Hobart football went down to the wire.

Again.

This time — after back-to-back heartbreaking losses in as many years — the Brickies got the better of the 59ers.

“We just ruined their Homecoming,” Hobart junior Willy Shearer said following his team’s dramatic 27-24 win.

In a game that featured five lead changes it was Shearer stumbling into the end zone from five yards out amid a mass of his own offensive lineman and Andrean defenders trying to stop him. Shearer’s late score capped a 13-0 Hobart run over the game’s final four minutes and 15 seconds. It was his second score of the night and just five of his 186 rushing yards.

Immediately after crossing the plane and regaining his balance Shearer took off for the Brickie sideline in full sprint.

“I wanted to celebrate with my teammates,” he said.

Hobart’s work wasn’t done yet. Andrean got the ball at its own 28 with a minute left but an incompletion from senior quarterback Scott Ballentine was followed by back-to-back Brickie sacks and another incompletion to end the game. Ballentine completed 17-of-27 passes for 268 yards but a one-minute drill wasn’t in the cards.

After going down 10 points with 6:36 remaining in the fourth quarter the Hobart defense forced a punt and then a turnover on downs.

“I’ll be honest with you, they’re capable of doing that all the time,” Hobart coach Craig Osika said. “They really are.”

A Hobart defense that gave up 48 points the week before to Kankakee Valley struggled to contain Andrean’s offense at times but made the critical stops it needed late. Even down two scores late in the second half Osika credited his players for not backing down.

“The nice thing is you didn’t see panic,” Osika said.

Hobart senior quarterback Jonny Sorensen, who found senior wideout TJ Caldwell for a 10-yard touchdown on the penultimate score to start the comeback, threw for 93 yards and ran for 71 more. The Brickies mostly relied on the run game racking up 316 yards.

Postgame, immediately following the handshake line, Sorensen screamed as he ran toward the visiting fans. He was excited.

All of Hobart was.

“Beating Andrean is like Ohio State-Michigan,” Shearer said. “This is the game you circle on the calendar every year.”

With the win, Hobart (4-1, 3-0) stays tied atop the Northwest Crossroads Conference standings with newcomer Hanover Central (5-0, 3-0). Andrean (2-3, 2-1) will need help if it wants to climb back into title contention.

“Everybody’s goal is to win championships,” Osika said. “We say the first championship is the conference championship. Every game in the conference is a championship game from today on out.”

PHOTOS: Hanover Central hosts Kankakee Valley in high school football