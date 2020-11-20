Hobart earns first trip to state in 24 years

Turley rushed for 251 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries in what was his strongest individual game of his career. Senior quarterback Riley Johnston joined him with 149 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries to go along with 108 passing yards and a passing touchdown.

Senior receiver and linebacker Zach Vode caught one touchdown pass, blocked an extra point and recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown on an evening when seemingly all of Hobart’s stars played like the best versions of themselves.

“You know the saying, ‘Big time players make big time plays in big time games,’” Turley said. “It’s not just us making the plays on our own. Without the linemen, for me, there’s no way I get however many yards.”

Hobart’s win featured an electric start where Johnston took the first offensive play 66 yards for a score only to see Marion answer with a kickoff return for a touchdown. It was on the next offensive drive that Johnston found Vode for his 64-yard score before Vode added a second touchdown by recovering a blocked punt by senior linebacker Bobby Babcock in the end zone.

Turley then accounted for the next three touchdowns as Hobart pulled away.