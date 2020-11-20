Hobart earns first trip to state in 24 years

HOBART — Craig Osika doesn’t normally cry when he’s happy.
Hobart’s head coach can remember shedding tears of joy when his children were born and when he won semistate as a high school junior but that’s about it.
He cried again Friday.
Osika’s Brickies defeated the Marion Giants 49-20 in Class 4A Semistate and will travel to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis next week to play Indianapolis Roncalli for a state championship. It’ll mark the program’s first appearance in the title game since 1996.
“Chalk this up as another time I’m choking up,” Osika said. “I’m proud as hell of our guys.”
Hobart will play for its fifth football title to end a season that, thanks to the coronavirus, nearly didn’t happen.
There was no shying from the uncertainty that surrounded the state of athletics throughout the fall but senior running back Tyler Turley said that handling all the unknown was a part of what they signed up for.
“Our coach said at the start of the year once we knew we were going to come back and play that whatever team could handle adversity the best throughout the whole season was going to make it down to Lucas Oil,” Turley said. “That’s what we did. We handled adversity throughout the whole season. We never gave up on each other and we got the job done.”
Turley rushed for 251 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries in what was his strongest individual game of his career. Senior quarterback Riley Johnston joined him with 149 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries to go along with 108 passing yards and a passing touchdown.
Senior receiver and linebacker Zach Vode caught one touchdown pass, blocked an extra point and recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown on an evening when seemingly all of Hobart’s stars played like the best versions of themselves.
Support Local Journalism
“You know the saying, ‘Big time players make big time plays in big time games,’” Turley said. “It’s not just us making the plays on our own. Without the linemen, for me, there’s no way I get however many yards.”
Hobart’s win featured an electric start where Johnston took the first offensive play 66 yards for a score only to see Marion answer with a kickoff return for a touchdown. It was on the next offensive drive that Johnston found Vode for his 64-yard score before Vode added a second touchdown by recovering a blocked punt by senior linebacker Bobby Babcock in the end zone.
Turley then accounted for the next three touchdowns as Hobart pulled away.
“It was a great start,” Johnston said. “That is how we’d want to start any game, obviously, especially, let alone a semistate game. Unfortunately they did the same thing to us the next play. We can’t have that in state in order to win.”
Hobart’s defense answered the call time and time again in frustrating the Marion offense and limiting the Giants to just 99 yards in the opening half. Trailing 42-13 out of halftime, Marion got to the Hobart 10-yard line before the Brickies forced a turnover on downs that ended any potential momentum swings.
“Our defense has been huge all year for us,” Osika said. “Getting that stop was gigantic.”
After the hold, the rest of the game didn’t feature much drama with Hobart (11-2) comfortably punching its ticket to play Roncalli (12-1) for a championship.
As the clock hit zero, Johnston said he thought three words.
“We did it.”
Gallery: 4A football semistate final: Hobart vs. Marion
4A football semistate: Hobart vs. Marion
4A football semistate: Hobart vs. Marion
4A football semistate final: Hobart vs. Marion
4A football semistate: Hobart vs. Marion
4A football semistate: Hobart vs. Marion
4A football semistate: Hobart vs. Marion
4A football semistate: Hobart vs. Marion
4A football semistate: Hobart vs. Marion
4A football semistate: Hobart vs. Marion
4A football semistate: Hobart vs. Marion
4A football semistate: Hobart vs. Marion
4A football semistate: Hobart vs. Marion
4A football semistate: Hobart vs. Marion
4A football semistate: Hobart vs. Marion
4A football semistate: Hobart vs. Marion
4A football semistate: Hobart vs. Marion
4A football semistate: Hobart vs. Marion
4A football semistate: Hobart vs. Marion
4A football semistate: Hobart vs. Marion
Gallery
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!