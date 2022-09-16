Hobart grinds out win over Lowell without star RB

LOWELL — Playing without star senior running back Trey Gibson might have been a concern for those outside the Brickies program as The Times No. 6 Hobart paid a visit Friday to Northwest Crossroads Conference rival Lowell.

As football coaches like to say it’s “next man up.” Sophomore Willy Shearer answered the call for Hobart, rushing for 119 yards and a score and catching four passes for 66 yards and another score in a 21-14 victory over Lowell at The Inferno.

“It was my first varsity game as a running back, but the ‘next man up,’ and we’re a team, a brotherhood. … I was just following my blocks and hitting the holes correctly.”

Hobart coach Craig Osika said it was “precautionary” to hold Gibson out, and he should be ready to go next week against Andrean.

“We know this game counts,” he said. “We’ve got to win this one if you want to win to try to contend for the conference championship. We also have to look at the big picture and make sure he’s ready to go week 10 and beyond."

“(Shearer) stepped up,” said Cody Johnston, who finished 81 yards receiving and a touchdown. “We knew he was going to step up, but we love Trey. We need him. (Shearer) stepped up and made it happen.

Hobart needed every single yard, as Lowell had a fierce rally that ended on downs at the Hobart 15-yard line with 37 seconds left in the game.

“Every time Hobart and Lowell plays, you guys know what you’re going to get,” Osika said. “It’s going to be a 21-14 game or a 10-7 game. For them to play to be able to experience that and play in those tight spots, it’s going to pay off for us at the end of the year.”

Clinging to a 14-7 lead, Hobart (4-2, 1-0 NCC) scored what proved to be the game-winning touchdown on a 18-yard pass from Noah Ehrlich to Johnston for a 21-7 lead with 2:30 left in the third quarter.

It proved big as Lowell capitalized on a muffed punt snap and recovered deep in Hobart territory. Riley Bank scored from 6 yards out with 2:02 left in the game to get within seven.

“We needed that,” Johnston said of the TD catch. “That gave us a little momentum. They brought it back, but we finished.”

In the first half, Hobart scored when Shearer touched the ball for the second time, blasting straight up the middle 59 yards for the touchdown. Hobart led 7-0 with 10:29 remaining in the first quarter.

Lowell (2-3, 0-1) answered right back as Bank dove in from a yard out to knot the game at 7-7 with 7:59 left in the first quarter. Bank had the big play in the short drive, picking up 57 yards on a keeper on his first carry of the game.

Hobart took a 14-7 lead when Shearer hauled in a 20-yard scoring strike from Erhlich with 3:42 left in the first quarter.

Both defenses stiffened and the score remained 14-7 at the half.

The Hobart defense also stiffened in the second half, forcing two loss on downs inside the 15-yard line in the fourth quarter.

Bank put in a solid performance for Lowell, rushing for 140 yards and two TDs, and passing for another 95 yards. Owen Thiele rushed for 91 yards on 22 carries.

“We’ve just got to find a way to not shoot ourselves in the foot,” Lowell coach Keith Kilmer said. “You get down on the goal line, a miss blocking assignment here and there. You’re not going to beat good teams shooting yourself in the foot. I’m not making excuses, right. They beat us. We can build on that.”