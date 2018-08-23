LaPorte and Hobart will meet for the 40th time Friday.
It will be the last time the once Duneland Athletic Conference foes play for the foreseeable future.
The Brickies, who left the DAC in 2003, replace the Slicers with Merrillville on next season’s schedule. LaPorte will pick up a week two game with Penn.
The teams first played in 1931, according to Hobart athletic director Mike Black. Hobart holds the series lead 24-15. The Brickies won a 24-23 game in 2017 but LaPorte had won the previous three meetings.
“If you look at LaPorte, they’re well-coached. Dave Sharpe and (assistant coach) Bob James, we really respect them and that staff,” Brickies coach Craig Osika said. “That’s the staff that we really associate with more than any other when we go to national clinics. It’s a good group of guys and it’s always a fun game for us.”
The Slicers and Brickies will each aim to get more experience at quarterback in Week 2.
LaPorte senior Caleb Kirkham started his first varsity game last week against New Prairie.
“Caleb Kirkham can do a lot of things for us,” Sharpe said. “He is frustrated that our offense didn't click against New Prairie. He's had a great week of practice with his leadership.”
Hobart sophomore Riley Johnston started his first game under center when the Brickies topped Chesterton 10-9 last week. He completed 9 of 16 passes for 56 yards and carried it 10 times for 5 yards.
“Going into the game, we knew we had a sophomore quarterback and there was going to be a learning curve there. He made some mistakes but, as a coaching staff, we look at that as on us,” Osika said. “Overall, as far as being poised and running the offense and knowing where people need to be, he did a good job.”
Osika said he expects his offense to come along as the season progresses. The playbook will expand as Johnston becomes more comfortable. But he knows that defense is his team’s identity right now.
“We are very impressed with the speed and versatility of the Hobart defense,” Sharpe said. “They are aggressive, relentless, and they love to hit. Offensively, we know that they have firepower that didn't get loose against Chesterton. Johnston, (senior running back Sal) Valle and (junior running back DJ) Lipke are all big play threats.”
The Slicers will spread the carries around. In last week’s 42-17 loss to New Prairie, five players had at least eight carries and none had more than 15.
Sharpe said some of the underclassmen shine in practice. He plans to continue to find spots for them in games in the hopes it will help the team both immediately and as they advance in the program.
“We knew in preseason that we were very deep at running back. They are all very similar and mostly inexperienced,” Sharpe said. “We want to continue to rotate these guys in, until we find out which ones are gamers. It might take us a few more games until we settle on a more permanent lineup.”