Hobart makes statement win in sectional opener over Griffith

“Our intention this week was to dominate and let people know that Hobart football isn’t here to play around,” Ehrlich said.

It wasn’t until Hobart’s third possession that junior running back Trey Gibson finally got a chance to make an impact. The Wheeler transfer quickly made up for lost time, ripping off a 22-yard run on his first touch. He continued to move down the field throughout the drive and ultimately scored his first of four touchdowns on a 7-yard pass from Ehrlich.

“We wanted to come out here and make a statement,” Gibson said.

Hobart continued to roll as the Brickies scored on all eight of their possessions in the first half and then reserve running back Braydon Carlson added a 34-yard score to start the third quarter for his second touchdown of the day. Gibson finished with 99 rushing yards while Carlson went for nearly 150 yards as the running clock kicked in during the second half.