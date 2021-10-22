Hobart makes statement win in sectional opener over Griffith

HOBART — Ryan Flores wasted little time setting the tone for Hobart’s second season.
The senior linebacker picked off Griffith quarterback Colin Phelps on the first play of Friday’s Class 4A Sectional 17 opener and Flores returned the interception for a 27-yard pick-six. The rout was on from there as the Brickies scored 10 touchdowns, forced five turnovers and added a safety in a 72-10 win over the Panthers.
Hobart will host EC Central in next Friday’s sectional semifinals.
“It’s the postseason and it’s kill or be killed this time of year,” Flores said. “We wanted to come out and let people know what Hobart football is all about.”
The Brickies (7-3) ran like a well-oiled machine on Friday night, needing only three plays to march down the field on their first offensive possession of the game. After Griffith answered the opening score with a long drive that resulted in a field goal, Hobart’s offense finally took the field with just under eight minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Freshman quarterback Noah Ehrlich hit Luke Abbott for a 22-yard completion on the first play of the drive. Ehrlich then connected with Miki Djankovich on a short completion before coming back to Abbott for a 30-yard touchdown. The freshman finished his first career postseason game going 8-for-8 passing for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Ehrlich also added a 20-yard touchdown run.
“Our intention this week was to dominate and let people know that Hobart football isn’t here to play around,” Ehrlich said.
It wasn’t until Hobart’s third possession that junior running back Trey Gibson finally got a chance to make an impact. The Wheeler transfer quickly made up for lost time, ripping off a 22-yard run on his first touch. He continued to move down the field throughout the drive and ultimately scored his first of four touchdowns on a 7-yard pass from Ehrlich.
“We wanted to come out here and make a statement,” Gibson said.
Hobart continued to roll as the Brickies scored on all eight of their possessions in the first half and then reserve running back Braydon Carlson added a 34-yard score to start the third quarter for his second touchdown of the day. Gibson finished with 99 rushing yards while Carlson went for nearly 150 yards as the running clock kicked in during the second half.
“We talked to our seniors before this game and we let them know it was their team,” Hobart coach Craig Osika said. “We told them they only have six games left with each other and not everybody even gets that. It’s not just about the games, but it’s about the practices, the bonding, the team dinners. We want them all to embrace it right now and enjoy this.”
Griffith’s lone highlight came midway through the first quarter when Phelps hit Kyle Atkinson for an 86-yard touchdown. The Panthers finished the year 4-6 and have now gone 13 years without a sectional title.