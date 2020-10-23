Hobart runs over Gavit in final game at Gladiator Arena

HAMMOND — Hobart is enjoying itself right now.

“It’s a great time. This is my senior year. I love this game and I love this sport,” defensive lineman Haidyn McLamb said. “Any time I can come out here and play under these lights, especially right now, it’s a blessing.”

The Brickies topped Gavit 56-0 Friday in the Class 4A Sectional 17 opener and the final game at Gladiator Arena.

“Our whole goal was to come out here, take care of business, hopefully get a running clock in the second half and come out healthy,” Brickies coach Craig Osika said. "We did that."

The game was the last for the Gladiators (2-2). The School City of Hammond will close the school in the Woodmar neighborhood at the end of the school year.

Tyler Turley broke a 41-yard run on the first play from scrimmage for Hobart (7-2). Two plays later, he went into the end zone from three yards out.

He scored twice more and Marc Enslen once before the end of the first quarter. Hobart led 42-0 at halftime.