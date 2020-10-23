Hobart runs over Gavit in final game at Gladiator Arena

HAMMOND — Hobart is enjoying itself right now.
“It’s a great time. This is my senior year. I love this game and I love this sport,” defensive lineman Haidyn McLamb said. “Any time I can come out here and play under these lights, especially right now, it’s a blessing.”
The Brickies topped Gavit 56-0 Friday in the Class 4A Sectional 17 opener and the final game at Gladiator Arena.
“Our whole goal was to come out here, take care of business, hopefully get a running clock in the second half and come out healthy,” Brickies coach Craig Osika said. "We did that."
The game was the last for the Gladiators (2-2). The School City of Hammond will close the school in the Woodmar neighborhood at the end of the school year.
Tyler Turley broke a 41-yard run on the first play from scrimmage for Hobart (7-2). Two plays later, he went into the end zone from three yards out.
He scored twice more and Marc Enslen once before the end of the first quarter. Hobart led 42-0 at halftime.
“(Our opponents) don’t want to go home, either. We’re going to get their best shot every Friday night,” Osika said. “(Gavit’s) season just started so we knew that they didn’t want it to end. We knew they’d come out and play us tough. But we as coaches continue to tell them we’ve got to focus on ourselves and continue to get better.”
Hammond schools canceled fall sports in August and reinstated them in late September.
Chase Homoky had touchdown runs of 21 and 4 yards. He carried the ball eight times for 79 yards. Turley had 89 yards on only four carries.
Hobart also fumbled the ball three times, including a muffed punt return by Turley.
“We’ve got some things to clean up. We’re still not playing perfect football,” Osika said. “We know that we’ve got to get some things solved in order to make a run if we want to make one.”
The Brickies will host West Side next week in the sectional semifinal. The Cougars advanced after members of the EC Central football program tested positive for COVID-19.
“I think we’re focused but confidence is something we build as we go. We’re ready for what comes next,” McLamb said. “No matter who we’re playing, we go in with the mentality that this is a big opponent and it’s a big game. If we come out and lay an egg, any team could put us down.”
