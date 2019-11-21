The sight wasn’t pretty, and Tyler Schultz had seen enough.
Hobart was losing to Chesterton at home in its season opener, and all the senior could do was watch as his former teammates dropped their first game of the year. Following the 21-13 defeat, he knew he had to do something because cheering from the stands wasn’t enough.
“I didn’t really have fun in the student section,” Schultz said. “It just didn’t feel right.”
After spending his junior year away from the gridiron to focus more on baseball, he contemplated rejoining his childhood friends for one last ride. It didn’t take long for him to make a choice.
The Saturday after the loss, Schultz — who played football as a freshman and sophomore — was in the office of Brickies coach Craig Osika asking if he could rejoin the team.
“We’re so thankful to have him come back as a senior,” Osika said. “He always knew he was welcome to come back, and we talked about it when he decided not to play last year. We told him, ‘Hey, you’re always welcome to be a part of this team.’
“Sometimes a kid has to step away for a little bit to realize that it’s something that they do miss.”
Schultz’ decision to become reacquainted with his helmet and pads was personal, but on a deeper level. It wasn't solely about him. His father, Stu Schultz, is a diehard football fan and has faced some health challenges recently.
When Tyler Schultz gave up football, his dad understood why but was still disappointed. So to honor him, the senior was more than willing to suit up again on Friday nights and let his father have his way — especially considering everything he’s been going through.
“This past year, he started getting neuropathy (due to diabetes) and started getting pretty sick,” Schultz said. “I just remember the one thing he told me was, ‘The only thing that would make me feel better is for you to play football.’
“That’s why I came back.”
As a three-sport athlete at Hobart, Osika didn’t doubt Schultz’ athletic ability and never questioned if he would have a positive impact on the program. The senior is the No. 1 pitcher and a standout shortstop on the baseball team and the starting point guard on the boys basketball squad. Osika’s only dilemma was figuring out how Schultz’ skill set could be maximized.
“I think a lot of that came down to what type of athlete he is,” Osika said. “When he was younger, we were even thinking about making him our quarterback one day.”
Schultz was sidelined for Week 2 and Week 3 because he hadn't participated in the required number of practices. When he finally took the field in Week 4, he was implemented on defense as a strong safety in the Brickies' 30-27 triple-overtime victory against Culver Academies. Following the dramatic home win, however, Osika reanalyzed his schemes and thought the senior’s presence would make more of a difference on offense.
So far, his decision has paid off and is a key reason why Hobart is one victory away from appearing in the Class 4A state championship at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Schultz has been the Brickies' starting fullback since Week 5 and functions as an extra blocker in their run-heavy offense. In the nine games he has played the position, the team has totaled 310 carries for 2,128 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns. Four players, including Schultz, have used their legs to reach the end zone during that span, and senior running back DJ Lipke leads the way. Over the past nine weeks, Lipke is averaging a team-high 131.1 rushing yards per game to along with a team-high 22 scores.
Hobart defensive coordinator Shaun Zoladz, who has known Schultz ever since he was born, didn’t mind Osika’s choice to take him away from the defense. The Brickies are loaded on that side of the ball — evidenced by their 17 sacks, 82.5 tackles for loss, 24 interceptions, 14 pass breakups, 11 forced fumbles and 19 fumble recoveries — and he’s thrilled to see the senior find his niche elsewhere.
“He is a backup and ready to go if we need him (on defense), but his biggest contribution is on offense,” Zoladz said. “We knew going into the season that it was going to take some time to get the offense up and moving. We had a lot of new faces. The nuance of what we do is predicated off of that sixth blocker, and he came in and made an immediate impact.”
Aside from helping his teammates score, Schultz has proven that he’s capable of making plays with the ball in his hands, too. This year, he has recorded 211 rushing yards, 119 receiving yards and 50 yards on kickoff returns, while also notching two rushing touchdowns and two receiving scores.
In the regional against New Prairie, Schultz hauled in a 35-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Riley Johnston and said it felt amazing to hear the roar of the Brickies' fans during his final game at the Brickyard.
He hopes to give them another reason to celebrate Friday as Hobart faces undefeated East Noble on the road. The Knights haven’t won a semistate title since 2003, and Schultz plans to keep it that way by guiding the Brickies to their 12th straight victory and continuing the program’s dream season.
“I never thought we would ever get this far, and I’m not talking about just this year,” Schultz said. “Years before this, years prior, I never thought a state championship or a semistate or even a regional title was possible. It’s just crazy. You don’t fully realize it until you’re here.”