Hobart sophomore Noah Ehrlich looks to take game to another level

HOBART — It was Noah Ehrlich’s first start as a freshman quarterback. Hobart was hosting Chesterton in the 2021 season opener.

The Brickies were trying to overcome a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Ehrlich led his team down the field for one score but ran out of time as Hobart lost 20-14. He was dejected after the final horn, squatting on the turf with his head down.

Even as a ninth grader in his first-ever varsity game, he expected to be able to lead the comeback.

“Growing up, it was competitive with my brothers. It was just 'compete, compete' all the time. They just taught me how to deal with losses but also how to win, that’s your main goal,” Ehrlich said. “I’m going to go for that extra yard. I’m going to go for that first down. I’m going to do whatever it takes for me and my team to win.”

The Hobart team Ehrlich will lead this season is young. The Brickies senior class is only 15 players deep. Coach Craig Osika believes it’s the smallest class during his five years at the helm.

Ehrlich is ready to step up, even as an underclassman. At last week’s scrimmage with Morton, he was clapping his team up between plays, encouraging his offensive line and chatting up other Brickies on the sidelines.

“I was shaking reading the play card at first against Chesterton (last year). Now I’m prepared. I know what I need to do,” Ehrlich said. “I’ll go out there, lead my team and dominate. That’s the goal.”

That’s just who Ehrlich is.

He’s a talented signal caller with a good arm, great mechanics and ability. But he also tries to do what he can to make those around him better.

Osika said his quarterback has shown poise and a level head. He’s got a knack for keeping his emotions in check.

“Growing up, it was hard for me to not just naturally lead,” Ehrlich said. “I was raised as a leader. I was born to pick guys up and clap them on, cheer them on, say, ‘Get them on the next play.' I can get on them if they need it. This year, compared to last year, I’m picking up a lot more responsibility with that in the offense and really the whole team.”

Ehrlich is starting to get noticed, too. He attended and played well at some camps this summer. College coaches are keeping an eye on him.

That’s something Osika is familiar with, having played at Indiana before a cup of coffee in the NFL.

“He’s been very level with that. He’s keeping an even keel. He’s focused on the season, on what he needs to focus on,” Osika said. “That’s hard to do, especially for someone as young as him. He’s handling it with grace.”

Hobart installed a new offense over the summer. The details are kept in-house at the moment but Ehrlich is confident.

“The biggest thing in the summer was just learning it and building on it,” he said. “Last year’s offense, we carried over a few things but I think this year we’ll pick it up.”

Osika said Ehrlich’s development is right on schedule. He still makes some mistakes but he came to Hobart already looking like an upperclassman. The aim this year is to take it to another level.

“Last year, people that didn’t know who he was probably wouldn’t say that’s a freshman quarterback running around and throwing the ball like he was,” Osika said. “He’s still got a lot to learn but he’s mature beyond his years.”