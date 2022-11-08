Hobart's Trey Gibson leaves lasting legacy in Region football

HOBART — All football players know that they're on borrowed time when it comes to their time on the field.

When the running clock in the second half started to wind down, Hobart senior running back Trey Gibson looked around at the field, the fans and his teammates and coaches and just bowed his head.

While Gibson's time in high school ultimately ended in Hobart's 49-28 loss to No. 6 New Prairie (11-1) in the Class 4A Sectional 17 final, his future as a player on Saturdays is about as fully guaranteed as any Region player in a long while.

Winners of five straight before Friday's season-ending loss, Hobart (8-4) had outscored its opposition 200-46 in that stretch and Gibson came in to the sectional title game as the 16th-ranked rusher in the entire state.

"I'm proud of the way we responded after the losses and none of them were bad ones because the first couple we had 15 guys who hadn't played a varsity snap and these guys stayed together, so I'm proud of all of them, especially the seniors," said Hobart coach Craig Osika. "Trey is one of the most productive running backs is Region history and I'm really proud of the way he finished because he ran hard and with passion and had he not missed almost a full game earlier this year, he probably would've had over 2,000 rushing yards this year."

However, the Brickies defense ran into the 30th-ranked rusher in Cougars senior running back Noah Mungia.

Mungia ran for 222 yards on 17 carries with three touchdown runs of 22, 53 and 66 yards respectively and New Prairie junior quarterback Marshall Kmiecik rushed for 111 yards on just six carries along with two touchdown passes.

Unfortunately for the Brickies, they allowed seven first-half touchdowns in eight Cougars possessions.

"We were down two starters on defense, but they played better and harder than we did and they're gonna be a dangerous team over the next couple weeks," said Osika. "They like to do it the run game and that's what they did."

Despite facing a running clock in the second half, the Brickies made it interesting and Gibson kept running hard, as he scored on a 17-yarder in the fourth quarter. Hobart added a 1-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Noah Ehrlich to senior wideout Cody Johnston on their next possession.

Gibson finished with 183 yards on 24 rushes and three scores, including two second-quarter touchdowns of 61 yards and three yards.

"I'm usually better at this, but I'm speechless right now," said Gibson. "It hurts really bad knowing it's over."

Gibson caps off one of the most notable offensive careers in Region running back history, which is exactly what he wanted to do when he spent two years at Wheeler and the last two years at Hobart.

"I wanted to come in and make my mark as a running back and hopefully I did that," said Gibson. "I want to thank Coach (Adam) Hudak when he was at Wheeler for helping me become who I am today and I want to thank the fans, Coach Osika and all the coaches and everyone in the Hobart community because it's the most welcoming I've ever been a part of and there really is nothing like coming over the hill on Friday nights in pregame."

Gibson finished his high school career with 836 carries for 5,966 rushing yards, 86 rushing touchdowns, 82 catches for 1,008 yards and eight receiving scores.

He broke the scoring record at Hobart during his junior year with 36 combined scores, including 33 on the ground and was Times All-Area his sophomore and junior years as well as Times All-Area Honorable Mention his freshman year at Wheeler.

Gibson also earned a spot on the 2021 Class 4A Junior All-State First Team.

Gibson has offers from Valparaiso University, Indiana State, University of St. Thomas and University of Findlay.

"Right now I'm sitting on the four offers and it'll be something I'll have to work through," Gibson said.