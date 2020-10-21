Hobart's Zach Vode building toward another postseason run

Zach Vode has been a dynamic playmaker for the Hobart football team for the last two years.

His breakout performance came in his first varsity game last year, when the then-junior caught eight passes for 131 yards against Chesterton. He continued to make plays all season and led the Brickies with 43 catches for 787 yards. Vode committed to Western Michigan over the summer and came into his senior year ready for more.

The senior shined on defense against the Trojans in the season opener, picking off two passes and gaining 128 return yards to go with a touchdown. Then came a Week 2 battle with Merrillville, where Vode was limited to two catches for a season-low 25 yards.

“That game let us know that maybe we weren’t as good as we thought we were,” Vode said. “It’s hard to explain, but that game made us work harder. We knew we weren’t where we needed to be and we needed to fix it.”

Vode started stacking success, seeing his yardage go from 60 yards against Griffith up to 76 yards against Culver Academies. He then delivered nine catches for 125 yards in a loss to Andrean before having a dominant 229-yard performance against Kankakee Valley. Vode has scored four of his five touchdowns in the last three games.