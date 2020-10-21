Hobart's Zach Vode building toward another postseason run

Zach Vode has been a dynamic playmaker for the Hobart football team for the last two years.
His breakout performance came in his first varsity game last year, when the then-junior caught eight passes for 131 yards against Chesterton. He continued to make plays all season and led the Brickies with 43 catches for 787 yards. Vode committed to Western Michigan over the summer and came into his senior year ready for more.
The senior shined on defense against the Trojans in the season opener, picking off two passes and gaining 128 return yards to go with a touchdown. Then came a Week 2 battle with Merrillville, where Vode was limited to two catches for a season-low 25 yards.
“That game let us know that maybe we weren’t as good as we thought we were,” Vode said. “It’s hard to explain, but that game made us work harder. We knew we weren’t where we needed to be and we needed to fix it.”
Vode started stacking success, seeing his yardage go from 60 yards against Griffith up to 76 yards against Culver Academies. He then delivered nine catches for 125 yards in a loss to Andrean before having a dominant 229-yard performance against Kankakee Valley. Vode has scored four of his five touchdowns in the last three games.
“We knew that Zach was a guy that we needed to get the ball to,” Hobart coach Craig Osika said. “There were times early in the season where we struggled to get him the ball. We knew with the Western Michigan commit, people would be aiming for him, but we also knew he was a pretty good player. He’s really come up big down the stretch.”
Vode is up to 36 catches for 715 yards and is on pace to beat his stats from last season, if the Brickies can once again put together a storybook run through the postseason. Hobart won four playoff games last year before falling 29-24 to East Noble in a Class 4A semistate.
“Everyone is hyped up to get to the postseason,” Vode said. “Last season was an awesome thing and we’re excited for another opportunity to go far.”
Indiana’s best
River Forest senior Ayden Hernandez may not be a household name in Northwest Indiana football circles, but he certainly has turned some heads with his play this season.
The two-way star leads the state in both touchdowns (31) and points scored (188) this season. Hernandez has four more touchdowns and 10 more points than the runner-up, Aaron Nevil of North Harrison. Wheeler’s Trey Gibson is the next highest Region player on the list, tied for 14th in Indiana with 20 touchdowns and 16th with 120 points.
“Ayden means a ton to this team and not just because of offense,” River Forest coach Joe O’Connell said. “He’s a very smart player who is very versatile. We’ve moved him to three different positions defensively. He can handle a lot of different things. We’ve done some quarterback, some Wildcat, some receiver. We’ve moved him all over and that makes it harder to shut him down.”
