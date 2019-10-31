CROWN POINT — Noah Hollendonner still doesn’t know how Jeremiah Howard came down with the ball.
Even as Crown Point prepares for its Class 6A Sectional 1 opener on the road Friday against Lake Central, the Bulldogs’ Week 3 overtime loss against Merrillville remains fresh in his mind. He was one play away from lifting his team to an upset victory at home.
One stop.
But the senior cornerback couldn’t get it. Howard hauled in the walk-off touchdown with Hollendonner and two more Crown Point defensive backs, junior Christopher Walsh and senior Donovan Huffine, draped all over him.
After the play, Hollendonner didn’t show much emotion. He simply stood there in the end zone trying to process what happened in the 27-24 defeat.
“I just can’t believe he caught it,” Hollendonner said. “He’s a really good player, though. He’s going D1.”
The improbable, game-winning catch wasn’t lucky. Hollendonner has too much respect for the Pirates’ top receiver, who has committed to Northern Illinois, to call it that. Instead, he’s using Howard's heroics as a reminder that every play matters — especially ahead of his final postseason with the Bulldogs.
“I’ve been thinking about it a lot,” Hollendonner said. “Any game could be our last. My teammates are great, and it’s going to suck to see it go. But I worked all offseason for this moment, to try to progress through the state tournament.”
The Bulldogs finished the regular season one game above .500 (5-4), a clear indicator of their up and down year. But one thing that has remained steady is Hollendonner’s presence in the secondary. The senior has recorded a team-high 15 pass breakups and two interceptions to go along with 54 tackles and six tackles for loss.
According to Crown Point coach Kevin Enright, Hollendonner’s IQ and hard-nosed style has helped him arise as a leader on defense. He doesn’t think the two-year starter is a shutdown, one-on-one type of defensive back. However, he knows the playbook and is always willing to put is body on the line.
“He really isn’t afraid of contact. As a matter of fact, he relishes it,” Enright said. “Typically, corners don’t want to have the physical piece. They’re not really interested in tackling anybody. Well Noah, he’s interested in tackling you. He’s very aggressive and very physical.”
Hollendonner, who is also a state-qualifying wrestler for the Bulldogs, said his experiences on the mat have made him fearless on the field. The only difference is that when he puts on his pads and steps on the gridiron, he has dozens of teammates who have his back, including Reilly Granger.
In his first season on varsity, Granger starts at middle linebacker for Crown Point and has shown the ability to make plays all over the field. The junior leads the Bulldogs with a team-high 88 tackles, team-high three sacks, three pass breakups and one interception.
Before taking on Michigan City at home in the regular-season finale, Granger made sure his team was fully focused. The Wolves walloped Crown Point 48-0 last year, so as a reminder he and his teammates hung “48-0” posters in their locker room and earned some revenge with a 28-21 win.
“They didn’t stop (scoring) on us last year, so that was a big game,” said Granger, who is also tied for the team high with seven tackles for loss. “We wanted to come back and show them that we still have some fight left in us and that we’re ready to go this postseason.”
If the Bulldogs come out with the same mindset against Lake Central, who they defeated on the road 10-0 in a Week 4 slugfest, Granger believes his team can not only advance to the sectional championship but have an opportunity to defend its three straight sectional crowns.
“From a defensive perspective, we’re just out there to make tackles, force three-and-outs and give our offense the ball,” Granger said. “We just want to give ourselves a chance to make some magic happen and win some games.”