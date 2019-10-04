VALPARAISO — Senior wide receiver Jeremiah Howard warned the Region that Merrillville would be ready for its highly anticipated matchup with Valparaiso.
The Times No. 2 Pirates hadn’t knocked off the No. 1 Vikings in four years, and on Friday night the top two teams in the Duneland Athletic Conference went down to the wire.
After leading for most of the game, the Pirates gave up a go-ahead 1-yard touchdown run to Valparaiso senior running back Matthew Tomczak with 2:31 left in the game, and had one more drive to try to pull off the upset.
Following a pair of Valparaiso sacks, Merrillville senior quarterback Aahric Whitehead dropped back on fourth-and-19 and heaved a deep desperation pass to Howard. The senior receiver high-pointed the ball, shed a defender and ran it all the way in for what appeared to be an 89-yard game-winning touchdown.
But just as the Pirates began to celebrate, the touchdown was called back because of a block in the back penalty, and Valparaiso held on for a thrilling 29-28 victory.
“Obviously (Howard) made a huge play a few weeks ago (a walk-off touchdown grab against Crown Point), and he makes an even bigger play here,” Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said. “And then as all of the chaos is ensuing (with the penalty) we had a miscommunication on the next play with the center snapping the ball.”
Once the touchdown was called back, Merrillville still had a first down from Valparaiso’s 31-yard line, but a bad snap on the next play pushed the Pirates back behind the 50-yard line and ultimately cost them the game. After a turnover on downs, the Vikings took a knee to run out the clock, and Merrillville was clearly stunned.
The Pirates had a 21-10 halftime lead, thanks to a pick-six by senior lineman Khris Walton. They pushed their lead to 18 points with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Whitehead to senior running back Eddie Drake in the third quarter, but that was Merrillville's last trip to the end zone.
Valparaiso finished the game by scoring 19 unanswered points, all of them coming in the fourth quarter.
“Right now our kids are just struggling to process what happened,” Seiss said. “Our big thing is helping them process what happened and keeping them up and kind of going from there.”
While Valparaiso’s fans rose to their feet and celebrated as the final buzzer sounded, Seiss gathered his team on the field and implored his players to stick together. He reminded the Pirates that their season isn’t over and that although Friday’s loss will stick with them, it can also be an opportunity to show their character.
“Don’t throw your helmets down,” Seiss said before Merrillville headed to the visiting locker room. “Don’t do anything stupid. There’s bigger things out there than losing a football game. I know we put a lot into it, and we wanted to win the DAC. But fellas, we still have a lot we can do.”