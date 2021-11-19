Hungry like the 'Wolf': Newson sets tone for Michigan City defense

“I’ve just got to read my keys and make sure that everyone else on defense is doing their jobs as well,” Newson said. “Being the 'Wolf,' it means being a leader and making sure we’re all doing what we’re supposed to do. It means a lot to me.”

Newson and Richards have been a pair for the last three years ever since Newson landed in the starting lineup when former Wolf Marquan Hurt abruptly left the team. Newson calls Richards “a great coach who keeps us going” and Richards has his own words for Newson.

“He’s the connection for our team,” Richards said. “He can run when he has to, he can cover the back when he has to. The 'Wolf' doesn’t have to be the best guy or the strongest or the fastest. He has to be the guy that does everything the best together and that’s Jeremiah.”

The Eagles come into the game having scored at least 35 points in the last six games. Zionsville entered the postseason with a losing record but the program has caught fire in recent weeks. It’s a fire that Newson and Richards hope to douse on Friday night.