Ian Wilson steps up, leads Valpo to statement win over Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — Ian Wilson and Justin Clark split snaps at quarterback. The margin between them is so thin that they’re essentially interchangeable. Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall trusts them both.

Clark, a junior, took over the starting gig last week and has been the more productive of the two arms through the opening month of the season but in a tie ballgame midway through the third quarter he went down with an injury. Wilson, a senior, jogged out onto the field in relief and lead the Vikings to a 35-14 Duneland Athletic Conference win.

“That’s what we do in practice randomly,” Wilson said. “You’ve got to be ready at any moment. Football’s a next-man game. Whoever goes down you’ve got to have someone to fill that spot. We’re going to keep playing no matter what. It was either I let myself get in my own head and take it personal or do this for the team.”

Wilson opted for the latter. He dropped back with his first snap and threw a 32-yard completion to senior receiver Rocco Micciche. Junior running back Travis Davis bullied his way for a four-yard touchdown three plays later.

That score on Wilson’s first drive in proved to be the go-ahead touchdown after being behind 14-0 early that gave the Vikings a lead they’d never relinquish.

“I cannot say enough about the job (Wilson) did but even with (Clark) battling us back to get to a point where we could be back even where we could be back even and be 0-0,” Marshall said. “This is why we compete in practice. This is why we had two guys going into it. The margin of difference between them every single week is so minuscule that I think it helps them because it allows them to go ahead and flourish when they’re competing with each other.”

Marshall’s choice of words is important. Clark and Wilson don’t consider themselves in a quarterback competition against one another but rather with one another. Clark is the better runner of the two having taken 20 carries for 170 yards before leaving the game but Wilson has a more reliable throwing arm as evident in completing two-of-three pass tries for 66 yards against the Wolves including that first ball to swing momentum in the midst of a 35-0 run.

“Heck, getting down 14 points, as I told them, not many teams in the state can go ahead and do that and battle back to have a five-score swing at the end of the night,” Marshall said. “I couldn’t be more proud of their resilience.”

Michigan City’s offense took the field for the first time with 4:15 left in the opening quarter and a 14-7 lead already in tow. Junior Cameron Bell returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and then sophomore defensive back Marquez Dabney ended Valparaiso’s first offensive possession with a 55-yard pick six of Clark.

Clark would bounce back. He took his first touch in response 28 yards to get into Michigan City territory. Davis would later end that drive with a two-yard dive into the end zone. Clark would take off for a 55-yard rushing touchdown on their next offensive possession as time expired on the first quarter.

That lead held until midway through the third quarter when Clark got hurt trying to complete a throw and Wilson entered the game to lead the go-ahead touchdown drive.

Davis, who continues to prove himself as a workhorse in the backfield, took 24 carries for 125 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Valparaiso (3-1, 2-0 DAC) defense didn’t allow a point while keeping the two-headed Wolves (1-3, 1-1 DAC) combination of junior quarterback Tyler Bush and junior running back Jaden Hart to just 130 yards of total offense between their respective passing and ground attacks.

“This City game, it was a statement game for us,” Wilson said. “It was for us to let The Region know Valpo’s ready. We did our jobs. We’re ready for next week.”