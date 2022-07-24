Illiana Christian’s Jeff VanderWoude is the Times 2022 Baseball Coach of the Year

God is always speaking. Illiana Christian coach Jeff VanderWoude insists it’s true.

So he listens.

During the second half of April, VanderWoude’s ballclub was in a slump. The Vikings had lost five of seven games, including three in a row capped with a 5-4 defeat at home against Highland in a game thrown away on a series of errors.

VanderWoude receives verses from the bible sent to his email each day. He doesn’t believe it’s coincidence that at the same time the Vikings hit their low point a verse from the Book of James 1:2-4 sat waiting to be read.

“Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance,” it reads. “Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.”

VanderWoude knew the message was for him, and for his team. He immediately sent it to his players.

“I texted everyone like, ‘Hey, he’s speaking. He’s speaking to us,’” VanderWoude said. “He’s telling us right now that we’re in the tribulations. This is joy. Make our adjustments. Things will get better.”

They did.

Following that April 29th loss to Highland, Illiana Christian would lose just twice more en route to a Class 2A state title in only its second year as a member of the IHSAA. The Vikings outscored opponents 72-7 during their run through the state tournament and down to Indianapolis.

VanderWoude, The Times Coach of the Year, said he knew at the start of the year his team had the talent capable of winning a state title if they were able to work together. Under his leadership, the Vikings did just that.

“One of the things he did with the team was create a family bond,” senior outfielder Adam Walters said. “I know that falls on the players, too, because it’s the players who go out and do it, but a coach can 100 percent set an environment for that. He said he wanted us to be player led and for us all to create a family and it just ran from there.”

VanderWoude, a 1997 Illiana Christian grad, wanted it that way.

A former Parkland College assistant and longtime Philadelphia Phillies scout, VanderWoude took the head coaching job with the Vikings in 2019-20 and promptly lost his first season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In his first full season the next year the Vikings reached the sectional finals where they lost 2-1 to a Wheeler team led by former Times All-Area honorable mention Rex Stills.

VanderWoude’s coaching philosophy was and remains to give his players the tools they need and then let them go. He and his players talk about “controlling the controllables” which starts with player-led drills and workouts.

“We want leadership to come out of them,” VanderWoude said. “We set up the drills or the stations but we want them to be the ones responsible for going out and doing it. The accountability is on themselves and the accountability is on one another. They did that all, man, and it was fun to watch. I had a great seat for it and am humbled to have been able to coach them.”

VanderWoude shies away from the attention. All told, receiving the Coach of the Year is awkward for him. When speaking about the work he and his team did this past season he goes through his lineup one-by-one talking about everything from junior Kevin Corcoran’s versatility to senior Gabe VanRoekel's "steady, salty-vet calm."

VanderWoude hopes this year’s baseball championship proves even to the other sports teams at Illiana Christian that they can go out and compete for sectional, regional and state titles, too.

If he has his way, it’ll be just the beginning for the baseball program. He believes in the culture living in his dugout and plans on it staying for years to come.

“One of the things we talk a lot about as coaches is wanting these players to come back to Illiana in 10 to 15 years and see how Illiana plays baseball and how we do things because of the foundation that these boys laid,” VanderWoude said. “It started last year for us and now they’ve built on it this year and we’ll continue to build on it. I’m just so fortunate to be a part of it.”