Isiah Lewis leads TF South past Bremen in double overtime

LANSING — Isiah Lewis hadn't done much football-wise for the past 16 months.

First there was the pandemic shutdown, which kept Lewis and his TF South teammates from having the usual contact days during the offseason.

Then when sports finally came back, he was splitting time between playing basketball and ramping up for Friday's football season opener vs. Bremen.

All that down time was followed by not just four quarters, but also two overtimes, worth of action. And Lewis brought a sudden end to a long night by scooting 10 yards around right end for the winning touchdown as TF South prevailed 20-14 in South Suburban Blue action.

Lewis also had a 10-yard TD run in the first overtime as South's offense came to life after being held to one score in regulation.

That wrapped up a productive night for the dual-threat quarterback who is still looking for a college to play for this fall. He passed for 108 yards, including a 16-yard TD to Joe Turner, and ran for 72 more as South won for the seventh straight time in the series.