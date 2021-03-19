Isiah Lewis leads TF South past Bremen in double overtime

LANSING — Isiah Lewis hadn't done much football-wise for the past 16 months.
First there was the pandemic shutdown, which kept Lewis and his TF South teammates from having the usual contact days during the offseason.
Then when sports finally came back, he was splitting time between playing basketball and ramping up for Friday's football season opener vs. Bremen.
All that down time was followed by not just four quarters, but also two overtimes, worth of action. And Lewis brought a sudden end to a long night by scooting 10 yards around right end for the winning touchdown as TF South prevailed 20-14 in South Suburban Blue action.
Lewis also had a 10-yard TD run in the first overtime as South's offense came to life after being held to one score in regulation.
That wrapped up a productive night for the dual-threat quarterback who is still looking for a college to play for this fall. He passed for 108 yards, including a 16-yard TD to Joe Turner, and ran for 72 more as South won for the seventh straight time in the series.
"We were struggling with the run game a little bit so we tried to switch it over to the pass game," Lewis said. "That didn't work, so in the overtime we just focused on getting into the end zone."
"As you could tell, Lewis is a stud," South coach Bob Padjen said. "We've just got to get him some protection and come up with a few other things."
South's defense was sharp, never more so than on Bremen's possession in the second overtime. The Braves fumbled on their first play and backup defensive tackle Toules Gosa-Polk recovered to set the stage for Lewis' game-winning TD.
That followed an odd sequence in the first overtime. After Lewis scored for South, Bremen answered with a TD pass — its only completion all night.
The Braves ran in the conversion to tie the score 14-14, and South was called for a horse-collar. That left Padjen with a decision to make.
South could start the second overtime on offense at the 25 with a 15-yard walk-off, or let Bremen start its offensive series at the 5.
"We didn't have confidence going 25 yards," Padjen said. "We gave the confidence to the defense and they rose up."
Linebackers Chris Cox and Clevon Davis were among the leaders of a defensive effort that also turned away Bremen inside the red zone twice in the first half. One was on downs and the second was Chris Cox's interception.