'It's a miracle': Chesterton's 'exceptional' play in final minute clinches win at Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — They come up with names for games that end the way Chesterton’s 27-20 win against Michigan City at Ames Field ended Friday.

“It’s a miracle, I guess,” Chesterton senior wide receiver Jackson Westmoreland said trying to put what happened 10 minutes before into words.

“He’s the best guy on the field,” Chesterton senior quarterback Chris Mullen said of Westmoreland a short while later. "You go to him and he’s going to catch it. I wouldn’t call it a miracle. I’d call it a ‘I knew that was going to happen.’”

What happened was borderline pandemonium.

Tie ballgame, Chesterton held possession at the Michigan City 28-yard line facing fourth-and-14 with under a minute left. The Trojans were going for it. Coach Mark Peterson later revealed the play he drew up was to just get a first down.

Chesterton got that and more.