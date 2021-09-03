'It's a miracle': Chesterton's 'exceptional' play in final minute clinches win at Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — They come up with names for games that end the way Chesterton’s 27-20 win against Michigan City at Ames Field ended Friday.
“It’s a miracle, I guess,” Chesterton senior wide receiver Jackson Westmoreland said trying to put what happened 10 minutes before into words.
“He’s the best guy on the field,” Chesterton senior quarterback Chris Mullen said of Westmoreland a short while later. "You go to him and he’s going to catch it. I wouldn’t call it a miracle. I’d call it a ‘I knew that was going to happen.’”
What happened was borderline pandemonium.
Tie ballgame, Chesterton held possession at the Michigan City 28-yard line facing fourth-and-14 with under a minute left. The Trojans were going for it. Coach Mark Peterson later revealed the play he drew up was to just get a first down.
Chesterton got that and more.
Mullen dropped back and was immediately flushed to his right and in trouble. Michigan City defenders swarmed him like they had all night. He turned, ran left and threw a deep ball to the end zone in traffic.
Westmoreland was there.
Westmoreland caught it.
“I was running and out of the corner of my eye I saw Chris roll out of the pocket,” Westmoreland said. “I just went deep and it just happened to go right in my hands in the end zone. It’s crazy.”
A miracle, Westmoreland called it.
Mullen claimed to expect it.
Peterson didn’t know what to say.
“Exceptional,” Peterson said. “I can’t say that enough.”
Michigan City tried to make things interesting on one final drive and gave itself a Hail Mary effort from midfield that, coincidentally enough, Westmoreland picked off.
“That’s the most thrilling game I’ve ever played in,” Westmoreland said.
Michigan City (2-1, 0-1) took a 13-7 lead into halftime on its final drive of the second quarter in unlikely fashion. Senior starting quarterback Giovani Laurent exited the game after taking a hit while sliding for a 16-yard rush into the red zone with under a minute remaining.
Sophomore backup quarterback Tyler Bush entered the game and immediately connected with junior running back Malkiyel Woodard for a short pass that Woodard then took into the end zone for a 15-yard score with just 7.9 seconds left.
A struggling Chesterton (3-0, 1-0) offense returned to form at an opportune time with the ball at the Michigan City 39-yard line late in the third quarter. On fourth-and-5 from the 10, senior wide receiver Westmoreland created just enough space near the front-left pylon of the endzone for Mullen to find him and rifle in a pass for a touchdown to go up 14-13 with just 45.8 seconds left in the third.
Michigan City’s ensuing drive ended with a deflected punt into the Chesterton student section that gave the Trojans the ball at the Wolves’ 30. A 28-yard catch by junior receiver Bryce Thoma from Mullen set junior running back Ethan Troy up for a two-yard rushing touchdown to go up 20-13 with 11:10 left. Thoma also caught a 70-yard touchdown on the second offensive play of the game.
The Wolves answered with 3:44 left when Bush found sophomore wide receiver Jaden Hart for a 15-yard score after senior Kennon Tucker Jr. picked off Mullen at the Chesterton 35 to set up short field.
But Michigan City left Mullen and company too much time.
They pulled off the miracle. Or maybe not.
Depends who you ask.
“These are the games we lost last year,” Peterson said. “These are the games we’re going to win this year.”