James Broyles resigns as Kankakee Valley coach

Broyles graduated from Kankakee Valley in 1996 as a Indiana North All-Star and went on to play offensive line at Indiana University and Southwest Missouri State (now Missouri State). His career continued with NFL training camp invites with the Chiefs, Rams, Buccaneers and Packers
Kankakee Valley went 1-4 in the postseason during Broyles' tenure with its lone win coming this fall, 35-6, in a sectional opener against South Bend Riley.
The Kougars' next coach will be their 10th since 2000. According to the release, applicants for the position should file online by Jan. 21 with a hope to have final board approval in late February or early March.
Gallery: Munster hosts Kankakee Valley in Northwest Crossroads action
Gallery: Andrean at Kankakee Valley football
Gallery: Hobart at Kankakee Valley football
