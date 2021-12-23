 Skip to main content
James Broyles resigns as Kankakee Valley coach
PREP FOOTBALL

James Broyles, Kankakee Valley

Kankakee Valley coach James Broyles has resigned after four seasons leading the Kougars.

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

WHEATFIELD — After four years leading Kankakee Valley's program, alumnus James Broyles has resigned.

The Kougars were 15-25 under Broyles' guidance. He took over in 2018 under unusual circumstances after first-year coach Derek Thompson resigned before coaching a game. Kankakee Valley's lone winning season came in 2020 at 5-4. It was their first season over .500 since a 6-5 campaign in 2014.

Broyles wants to spend more time with his family as his daughter, Lexi, plays volleyball at Indiana University Kokomo.

"Like any good father, he wants to be able to spend time with his family supporting Lexi at the next level," the release states.

Region represented on both sides USA Volleyball national title

Over the summer Lexi Broyles and her club volleyball team, Epic United, won a national championship over another Region-flavored club team, Michio. Epic United won the USA Volleyball 17 Elite Girls Junior National Championship in three sets in Las Vegas.

Broyles graduated from Kankakee Valley in 1996 as a Indiana North All-Star and went on to play offensive line at Indiana University and Southwest Missouri State (now Missouri State). His career continued with NFL training camp invites with the Chiefs, Rams, Buccaneers and Packers 

Kankakee Valley went 1-4 in the postseason during Broyles' tenure with its lone win coming this fall, 35-6, in a sectional opener against South Bend Riley.

The Kougars' next coach will be their 10th since 2000. According to the release, applicants for the position should file online by Jan. 21 with a hope to have final board approval in late February or early March.

