James Broyles resigns as Kankakee Valley coach

WHEATFIELD — After four years leading Kankakee Valley's program, alumnus James Broyles has resigned.

The Kougars were 15-25 under Broyles' guidance. He took over in 2018 under unusual circumstances after first-year coach Derek Thompson resigned before coaching a game. Kankakee Valley's lone winning season came in 2020 at 5-4. It was their first season over .500 since a 6-5 campaign in 2014.

Broyles wants to spend more time with his family as his daughter, Lexi, plays volleyball at Indiana University Kokomo.

"Like any good father, he wants to be able to spend time with his family supporting Lexi at the next level," the release states.